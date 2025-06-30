Texas Longhorns Building Summer Momentum on Recruiting Trail
The month of June serves as one of the busiest in the world of college football recruiting.
June can make it or break it for some of the nation’s top college programs, and it typically indicates where teams are headed in terms of recruitment.
The Texas Longhorns achieved significant successes throughout this bustling month, and as it comes to a close, they have officially surged to No. 7 overall on ESPN’s list of top-ranked classes.
Who the Texas Longhorns have added
After assembling the No.-1 ranked class during the 2025 recruiting cycle, expectations remain high for the Longhorns this year.
One specific area in which they excelled over this past month revolves around the defensive line. They added Corey Wells, Dylan Berymon and Vodney Cleveland, meaning that they have now obtained more top-20 defensive tackle prospects than any other team in the country.
Coupled with five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley, who pledged his commitment to Texas on June 22, the defensive class for the Longhorns continues to increase in talent. Wesley committed to Texas less than a month after decommitting from Oregon, and as 247Sports’ No. 2 ranked edge rusher in the country, he has the potential to be an instrumental defensive playmaker for the Longhorns.
The Longhorns also spent the month continuing to pursue five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo. Ojo has identified Texas and Ohio State as his “main two” contenders, making it a head-to-head battle for the two programs.
Should Atkinson and Ojo choose Texas as their landing spots, the Longhorns would likely climb even higher among the 2026 class rankings. There is still time left, but June proved promising.
Florida and Texas A&M
Other programs who turned heads this month include the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies.
The Gators’ June effort was highlighted by the commitment of four-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy, who picked the program over Texas and LSU. They also obtained four-star running back Carsyn Baker, four-star receivers Marquez Daniel and Justin Williams, along with multiple talented defensive backs.
The Aggies, who currently possess the No. 2 overall ranked 2026 recruiting class, achieved a major program victory by earning the commitment of five-star athlete Brandon Arrington over Oregon. Four-star running back K.J. Edwards selected the Aggies over the Longhorns this month, the No. 7 overall recruit in the state of Texas. With these two victories, along with the addition of four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. and several other highly sought-after prospects, the Aggies had an undeniably strong month of June.
The labor that these programs take on during June helps pave the way for the rest of the recruitment season, and if done right, it will pay off a year from now when these 2026 prospects prepare for their first full collegiate seasons.
The Longhorns close out June with rising momentum, and it will be interesting to see if they are able to keep it rolling into July.