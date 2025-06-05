Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies Finalists for 4-Star EDGE
According to Hayes Fawcett for On3, one of the nation’s top edge rushers in the class of 2026 has narrowed his college search down to four schools.
Bryce Perry-Wright, ranked as the No. 5 EDGE and No. 34 overall prospect in the country on the On3 Industry Ranking, will choose between Texas, Miami, Clemson and Texas A&M. With a set commitment date of July 4, he is less than a month away from eliminating an additional three programs from his list.
At 6-2, 250 pounds, Perry-Wright still has room to grow, but his undeniable athleticism and his high school statistics have made him a highly sought after recruit nonetheless.
Andrew Irvins, the director of scouting for 247Sports, wrote the following about the recruit’s potential:
“Overall, should be viewed as an active interior defensive lineman that can shoot gaps and generate a rush. Will likely need further physical maturation before he’s ready to go, but has game-wrecking potential."
He recorded 57 total tackles (13 for loss), 12 QB hits and nine sacks during his junior season, helping Buford High School make a state semifinal appearance in Georgia’s 6A division.
Another testament to his athletic prowess is how he performed in track and field. Throwing 41-9 in the shot put and running a 12.60 second 100-meter dash as a sophomore, he demonstrated both strength and speed as a multi-sport athlete.
College coaches around the country noticed his athletic ability and potential, and Perry-Wright ultimately received over 25 offers to play Division 1 football.
One of these offers came from the Georgia Bulldogs, but the Buford, Georgia, native has ruled the program out of the running.
His immediate focus is seeing his top four schools between now and July 4, a process that he kicked off last week by visiting Clemson. He is scheduled to see Miami on June 6, Texas on June 13 and A&M on June 20, giving him roughly two weeks between his last visit and his commitment date.
It won’t be long until a program secures Perry-Wright’s verbal commitment, and from there the priority will be fostering his physical maturation and preparing to train him to become a threat at the next level.