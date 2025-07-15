Five-Star QB Dia Bell Hints at More Commitments for Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- After five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, it didn't take long for Dia Bell to react to the news.
Bell, a five-star quarterback commit in Texas' 2026 recruiting class, wrote on X after Atkinson's announcement that landing him was "all part of the plan." However, he also added that the Longhorns won't be fumbling the momentum anytime soon by hinting at the possibility of more verbal pledges being on the way.
"And not done yet!" Bell wrote.
Texas Trending Up After Tyler Atkinson's Commitment
A product of Grayson High School in Loganville, GA., Atkinson is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class, the No. 1 player in Georgia and the No. 9 overall player in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
With Atkinson's addition, the Longhorns have now moved up five spots to No. 9 in Rivals' team recruiting rankings. The top five includes the Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide, respectively.
Atkinson now helps headline a Texas 2026 class that features five-stars like Bell, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and edge rusher Richard Wesley. The Longhorns have also secured commitment from four-star players like cornerback Samari Matthews, offensive lineman John Turntine III, defensive linemen Corey Wells, Dylan Berymon and Vodney Cleveland, linebacker Kosi Okpala and wide receiver Chris Stewart.
Dia Bell's Busy Offseason
As for Bell, he's had a busy offseason that's included some part-time recruiting work for the Longhorns. Though he's not signed quite yet, he's shown that his commitment to Texas goes beyond just a verbal pledge.
During a recent appearance on the Cover 3 podcast, Bell admitted that he has "no problem" sitting and learning behind Arch Manning once he gets to campus. Statements like this show that Bell is looking ahead to his arrival in Austin instead of considering the possibility of flipping his commitment elsewhere before signing day.
“If he does decide to stay the second year, I will have no problem learning,” Bell said. “That just gives me more time to learn everything and make sure that when it becomes my time, I’m as prepared as possible. I have no problem sitting behind him at all because that means there’s another person I can pick their brain and learn how they go about learning the offense or studying for the next week.”
Texas fans will now wait to see if Bell's recruiting tease ends up coming true headed into the 2025 season. The Longhorns will begin the regular season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes but could certainly still land more 2026 commits as the season treads on.