Five Things That Will Decide Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA in Week 3

Texas is the new No. 1, but the Longhorns won't stay that way if Steve Sarkisian and Co. are still riding the high of beating Ohio State 24-23 in Week 2 and not focusing on defending the crown, each and every week.

Last weekend featured the game of the season so far in the sport, but this is a "what have you done for me lately?" game. UT is a close game, with UTSA not losing all its new believers.

How do the Longhorns avoid a hangover effort against the Roadrunners, with a Week 4 date with Tennessee on Rocky Top looming?

These five things will decide Texas's chances of keeping their No. 1 title heading into the start of SEC play:

Which Side Limits Turnovers

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Earl Little Jr. (1) and running back Legend Bey (2) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns only allow this game to be close if Arch Manning and the offense, plus the special teams, cough up the ball. Manning and Co. are facing a defense that already has nine takeaways early in 2026.

On the other side, quarterback Owen McCown needs to keep UTSA's up-tempo offense moving without making any throwing mistakes himself. McCown doesn't have any turnovers thus far, so it'll be on Manning to match that pristine standard on the other side.

Which Defense Gets Off the Field on Third Down

Will Muschamp's defense is surprisingly inefficient on third down so far, allowing opponents to convert 50% of the time. Texas State was actually a bigger problem in that regard (8/14) than the Buckeyes were last week.

He needs to make sure the opposition isn't extending drives early on. Most of the Bobcats' conversions came late in the game during Week 1, while Ohio State's came early.

Which Offense Establishes the Run

Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown should have this portion covered for the Longhorns. Texas's offense has yet to go under 140 rushing yards in a game thus far.

If Will Henderson is finding gaps and making the Longhorns' defensive front pay, this game will have an anxious buzz around it.

Which Receivers Make Catches And Don't Stall the Offense

The drop problems from Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman put Texas behind the 8-ball last week. There cannot be drive-stopping mistakes like that with the pressure of being No. 1 already weighing down on Manning and Co.

If the Roadrunners' receivers play a clean game, they can help McCown's fast-moving offense move the chains and make the DKR Stadium crowd worried.

Which Defense Avoids Penalties

By that same token, the Longhorns can't be allowing UTSA extra chances through sloppy defensive play.

Once Texas hits the road, discipline will be key. For defense and special teams. High-powered SEC offenses cannot be given extra chances to work with. Neither can the Roadrunners, unless this matchup is destined for stress.

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