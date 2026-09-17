Texas Football is No. 1; Now the Longhorns Have a New Problem

Texas is the No. 1 team in the country after an instant classic 24-23 Week 2 win over Ohio State. The Longhorns couldn't have scripted a more dramatic path to the top.

The 2025 season was defined by not meeting expectations. Arch Manning didn't quite look generational until it was too late. Steve Sarkisian's offense badly lacked a running game all year. Somehow, the Florida Gators stole one in the "Swamp" and had UT at 3-2 after the first weekend of October.

The 2026 season nearly had a similarly-scarring Scarlet and Gray start. It looked like it'd be heading that way for 43 minutes in Week 2. Ohio State was outclassing Texas until Manning's 4th-and-9 completion to Emaree Winston changed everything and sparked the comeback.

The Longhorns turning it around over the final 17 minutes and stealing one against the former No. 1 to steal its crown was miraculous.

Now, the Longhorns' turn with the target on their backs begins/

SEC Opponents Could Use Texas to Make a Statement

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas has a brief reprieve this coming weekend with UTSA. The Roadrunners gave up 481 total yards of offense and 289 rushing yards to Texas State last Saturday in San Marcos. While a hangover is possible in Week 3, it'd have to be a dramatic one for UTSA to keep it close.

Starting Week 4, things get heavy in SEC play.

A trip to Rocky Top awaits on September 26. Tennessee just put up 45 on Georgia Tech.

Following the bye week, the Red River Rivalry looms. Oklahoma already has a loss on its resume. Defeating the No. 1 team becomes a potential season-saver. A loss would have the Sooners' backs up against the wall in mid-October.

That situation will follow every other SEC squad on the schedule in October. Florida and Ole Miss would've already played each other by the time they arrive on the Forty Acres. Who knows where Mississippi State's season will be at that point.

Missouri, LSU, and Texas A&M look like they could all be challenges to UT come November if the Longhorns are still No. 1 by then.

SEC foes have more of an incentive to defeat Texas. There's extra attention now on what OSU was doing right to build that lead before blowing it: attacking weak zone coverage and forcing turnovers. Ball security was an obvious issue.

No. 1 is a great title that comes with great responsibilities.

Texas Football Has Elite Standard to Uphold After Beating Ohio State

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first halfat Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had Texas lost to Ohio State, the Longhorns would be looked at as a low-seeded CFP contender. Passing the Buckeyes test puts UT in the highest regard.

Any loss will be amplified from here on out, though. If the Texas-Tennessee game ends up as ESPN's College GameDay selection, a Week 4 loss would immediately turn up the anxiety.

As No. 1, things look different for the Longhorns now.

It's certainly a blessing, but if the numbers in the loss column changes, the pressure will ramp up for Texas.

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