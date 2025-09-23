Longhorns Country

Florida QB DJ Lagway Injury Worth Monitoring Before Texas Longhorns Matchup

The Texas Longhorns will have to keep eyes on the latest injury news regarding the Florida Gators and starting quarterback DJ Lagway.

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway passes the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Not much has gone right for the Florida Gators to begin this season.

Now, they could be dealing with a hobbled starting quarterback headed into another big-time ranked matchup against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in Gainesville on Oct. 4. after the bye week.

Per reports from Graham Hall of 247Sports, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is back wearing a walking boot following the 26-7 loss to the Miami Hurricanes. He had worn a boot during the offseason as he continued to recover from a calf strain, but it's unclear if this is for the same injury.

Will DJ Lagway Play vs. Texas?

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway looks on from the field against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite the news, Hall added that there's "confidence" Lagway plays against the Longhorns.

"A source stressed to Swamp247 there's confidence Lagway plays Oct. 4 against Texas," Hall wrote on X. "The second-year quarterback remains focused on aiding Florida's attempt to turn around the 2025 season."

This isn't the first time Lagway has dealt with an injury ahead of playing Texas. 

Last season, he was sidelined against the Longhorns in November due to a hamstring injury, paving the way for Aidan Warner to take over the starting role. With Lagway watching helplessly from the bench, Texas cruised to a 49-17 win in Austin.

Through four games this season, Lagway has gone 83 of 123 passing for 690 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. Five of those picks came in the 20-10 loss to the then-No. 3 LSU Tigers on Sept. 13 in Baton Rouge.

Florida's Backup QB

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. looks to throw before a game against the Long Island Sharks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

If Lagway were to re-aggravate the injury against Texas or surprisingly sit out altogether, the Gators would turn to true freshman quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., who was high school teammates with Longhorns freshman wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, FL.

A three-star recruit, Jones Jr. saw action in the 55-0 win over Long Island in the season opener, as he went 12 of 18 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns along with five carries for 14 yards.

Though he had his senior season cut short due to injury, Jones Jr. finished his high school career 451 of 760 passing for 7,197 yards, 75 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

If the Gators are forced to turn to him, Jones Jr. will be hoping to lead Florida to its biggest win so far this season.

Texas and Florida will kick off from Gainesville on Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

