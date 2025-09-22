Longhorns Country

Anti-SEC Analyst Not Impressed With Arch Manning's Bounce-Back Performance

The saying is true: you can't impress everybody, and this certainly applies to Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Aaron Raley

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
After the first three games left much to be desired by the fans in Austin, the then-No. 8Texas Longhorns finally opened up and let it rip Saturday night against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, scorching the team in a 55-0 shutout.

Arch Manning seemed to really be himself at last under center, completing 18 of 21 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns, while also contributing heavily on the ground with five carries for 11 yards and two additional scores.

Many would agree that perhaps the stars have finally aligned for the next chapter of the Manning football family, and that his skill set is ready to lead Texas to the high expectations that were set for the team at the beginning of the season.

Others, however, are still pumping their brakes.

Danny Kanell Still Not Sold on Arch Manning

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Shortly after it occurred Saturday night, the Longhorns' official football profile on X posted a video that showed Manning literally flexing on a Sam Houston cornerback after trucking him during a rushing touchdown, with the caption reading "We told y'all Arch Manning got swagger."

Amongst the many to reply to it was former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell, who promptly made his thoughts on Manning's celebration clear.

"This is not the flex you think it is," he wrote.

Kanell, an on-field personality for both CBS Sports and SiriusXM, won the 1993 national championship with the Seminoles and was drafted in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL draft by the New York Giants with the 130th pick, and also played with the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos during his eight-year NFL career.

However, now, it seems as though the analyst is looking for clicks and is itching to get into a war with someone in the comments on X about Manning's potential and what the game against Sam Houston State really meant for him.

In all honesty, yes, the game was against a lesser opponent, one that was 0-3 and that many were aware would not be of much threat to the Burnt Orange, if any at all, but after struggling to really find his place in the offense in the first three games of the season, many would agree that Manning should get his flowers for his performance Saturday night.

The real test will come on Oct. 4 when the Longhorns open up conference play against the Florida Gators, and then in the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners the following week, but as of now, Manning seems to be catching steam, and right at the perfect time, too.

Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

