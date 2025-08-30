Former Arch Rival Texas Coaches Cheering for Longhorns vs. Ohio State
The Texas Longhorns might have their toughest challenge of the 2025 season in the very first game they play, which is against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
The opening matchup is a rematch of last year's College Football Playoff semifinal, which saw the Buckeyes eliminate the Longhorns by a score of 28-14 after a scoop-and-score touchdown by Buckeyes linebacker Jack Sawyer and also an interception by Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.
However, this time around, it seems that many want the Longhorns to get the win against the champions, instead of the other way around, back in January.
Many including two rival coaches that the Longhorns know all too well.
Barry Switzer and R.C. Slocum Are Seemingly Rooting for a Longhorns Victory Saturday
On the X account of legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer, there you will find a text message that Switzer sent to Archie Manning, the grandfather of Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, that reads, "Archie, I thought there would be a day coming that I would be pulling for the University of Texas!"
The rivalry between the Longhorns and Sooners speaks for itself, but what really may surprise Longhorn fans is Archie's response, which shows that Switzer isn't the only iconic rival coach that is hoping for a Burnt Orange win in Columbus.
"R C (Slocum) texted me! So we got an Aggie and a Sooner pulling for Horns. I am honored to have great friends."
R.C. Slocum was the head coach for the Texas A&M Aggies, the Horns' other most notorious rivals, from 1989 to 2002, leading the Aggies to a 7-6 record in the Lone Star Showdown during his tenure.
Though the Longhorns will eventually be across the sideline from both the Aggies and Sooners in the 2025 season, it has to give the team a sense of confidence that even their most notable rivals are pulling for them in their battle against the Buckeyes.
In the Lone Star Rivalry between the Longhorns and Aggies, Texas holds a monumental lead in the all-time rivalry, with 77 wins to A&M's 37, and only five ties.
And in the Red River Rivalry against the Sooners, Texas also leads that rivalry with a 64-51-5 record, but lost to the Sooners nine times while the team was under Switzer's watch from 1973 to 1988.
The Longhorns and Buckeyes kick off Saturday morning from Ohio Stadium at 11:00 A.M.