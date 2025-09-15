Former Heisman Winner Offers Support To Struggling Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns are 2-1 on the season—that part is no secret—but it has not come with stellar quarterback play, much to the dismay of the Longhorn faithful. They let quarterback Arch Manning hear it too, booing him as he walked to the locker room at halftime this past Saturday.
Charlie Ward, a Heisman-winning quarterback with the Florida State Seminoles who famously made his career in the NBA, came to Manning's aid. He wasn't the only one to defend the signal-caller, as his head coach Steve Sarkisian also defended him at halftime while speaking to reporters.
While the Longhorns have still found ways to win, the coaching staff and Manning himself know he will need to improve as they prepare to enter conference play in just a few weeks.
Heisman In His Future?
Manning has been less than stellar this season so far, throwing for 559 yards with a 55.3 percent completion percentage, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Highlighted by his worst performance in a half this season, 5-16 with 69 yards and an interception in the air, the staff and the fans were puzzled by what they saw.
For Ward, he understood the pain that the Longhorns signal-caller was going through so far to start this season, after he was benched and booed during his 1992 season. A year later, he would win the Heisman, Maxwell, and Davey O'Brien Award, en route to the first national championship in Seminole history.
"I know the feeling Arch Manning. I got booed and benched several times in ‘92. Keep putting in the work and trusting your work as you learn from these experiences. You have a Heisman in your future just keep growing from each game!"
Ward wasn't the only one to defend the quarterback, either. After Sarkisian came to his aid, Ward even said it would be beneficial for the third-generation quarterback. Even after questions arose if he was injured, which were both quickly shot down by Sarkisian and Manning, something still felt off.
“We’ve just got to get a little rhythm at quarterback,” Sarkisian told SEC Network heading into halftime. “I told Arch before the season, you’ve never really been a quarterback until they boo you. He got booed in the first half. Now, he can start playing.”
While the Longhorns are still three games into the season and have a winning record, time is running out. One thing is for sure though, even in times of struggle, he has found people willing to support him during his times of struggle.