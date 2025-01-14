Former Giants Star Offers Major Arch Manning Draft Plan
The Texas Longhorns are excited about having Arch Manning as their starting quarterback in 2025. However, they are not nearly as excited as all of the fans.
Manning has been touted as the next big superstar college football quarterback. Yes, his name has something to do with it, but he has also flashes elite skills when he has been on the field.
Following the 2025 season, there is a chance that Manning could opt to enter the NFL Draft. Many teams are preparing for that to end up being the case. That could change, but it is considered the most likely scenario.
With that in mind, one former New York Giants star has offered a major master plan to the team that involved Manning.
Victor Cruz, a player who every Giants fans still loves, spoke out with his thoughts about the franchise's quarterback situation in a recent interview with Fox News. He thinks that New York should sign a bridge quarterback this offseason and go all-in on Manning next year.
"I think we should get one of those veteran guys in free agency, build our roster for another year, be competitive the next year and then go all in on Arch Manning the next year after that," Cruz told Fox News. "Now, we accrued a team through the draft and free agency. We have a year of a draft to put the guys in contention, to build our roster to the right way, build depth in all these positions. … Then, we go get a quarterback in free agency and see what happens."
That would be a bold strategy for the Giants. Manning has received a lot of hype to be a No. 1 overall pick when he comes out of college. Not many teams would be willing to trade the right to draft him away if they end up with the top pick.
New York would be taking a major gamble if they pass on a talent like Shedeur Sanders this offseason.
During the 2024 college football season, Manning played a lot more than many expected. He completed 67.8 percent of his pass attempts for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also picked up 108 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground.
If it worked out and the Giants did get the No. 1 overall pick, Manning could end up turning the franchise around. Or, they could whiff on Manning and remain in quarterback purgatory.
Only time will tell, but there are a lot of teams who would love the chance to draft Manning. In the meantime, the Longhorns will enjoy having him starting for at least the 2025 season.
