Longhorns Star Michael Taaffe Believes Preparation For Rematch Will Be Different
Week one is here for the Texas Longhorns, who await their highly anticipated matchup against the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Longhorns get their chance at revenge after having their 2024 season ended at the hands of the Buckeyes in the semi-finals of the college football playoffs at the Cotton Bowl. With hopes of their own to hold the trophy up at the end of the season, they know what they have to do and who to beat to get there.
As the Longhorns enter game week, they know how to get ready, but free safety Michael Taaffe says the Buckeyes will prepare differently for them than they do for other teams.
Respect Between Top Programs
It's no secret that the Longhorns and the Buckeyes are two of the most revered programs in college football. Both bring historic success into the matchup, and while the Longhorns are finding their footing in recent success again, the programs bring history into week one.
The Buckeyes are used to being the feared team of their opposition, including in their conference matchup. They have historically dominated every team except for their rivals, Michigan, whom the Longhorns beat in Ann Arbor last season.
"Every week, people had to match Ohio State's tempo, week after week," Taaffe said. "It was like, alright, the game starts on Monday for their opponent because they had to match how explosive Ohio State was in all three phases."
This held true throughout the 2024 season, when they finished 9th in offensive points per game (35.7) and first in opponents' points per game (12.9). All season, teams scrambled to find a way to match the talent and intensity the Buckeyes brought to every stage of the game. Hero Kanu, the Longhorns' newest defensive tackle, who transferred in from the Buckeyes, told Taaffe they had to prep differently for the Longhorns in the playoffs last season.
"When they got to our game, they said, 'Alright, we might have to match their tempo,'" Taaffe said. "We have respect when teams turn on the tape, we have respect it, so how are we gonna be defined by the film this year?"
Taaffe acknowledges that the Longhorns and Buckeyes rosters are new this season, and both teams have featured new starting quarterbacks since their last meeting. The roster turnover doesn't change the respect that the Longhorns have garnered this pre-season, especially since earning the number one-ranked tag, for the first time in program history.
Last season was last season, and the results were washed between the teams as they met with an empty record next to their names. However, the one thing that stayed the same was the mutual admiration between the players, coaching staff, and programs.
The Longhorns will travel to Columbus, Ohio, to take on the Buckeyes on Aug. 30th, at 11 a.m. CT.