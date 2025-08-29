Former Ohio State QB Shares Inaccurate Texas Longhorns Injury Information
AUSTIN -- We all know that Cardale Jones didn't go to college to play school.
He also apparently didn't go to receive his journalism degree. But when you're already a college football national champion and former NFL draft pick, other things naturally fall further down on the priority list.
During a recent episode of The Script podcast, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback said ahead of Saturday's game in Columbus that Texas Longhorns starting left tackle, who is Trevor Goosby, will be out for the season. Jones didn't directly say Goosby's name, but his comments were misleading to say the least.
Cardale Jones' Comments Cause Confusion
"They are returning guys in some key positions, but they also dealing with some guys missing in some key positions as well," Jones said. "When you look at the offensive line, losing your left tackle for the season two weeks before opening kick in The Shoe on the road versus the defending national champions that can't be a feeling of a lot of comfort for anyone going into this situation."
In Jones' defense, it's possible he was referring to the loss of Texas offensive tackle Andre Cojoe, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in fall camp prior to the start of the season.
However, Cojoe plays right tackle and was not a lock to be a starter as he continued to battle with Brandon Baker.
It's true that Goosby is dealing with a hand injury that is making him a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup, per On3. Regardless, the coaching staff is still aiming for him to start, according to Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.
"The Longhorns staff may have Goosby wear something to protect his hand against Ohio State. However, the goal is for Goosby to start this weekend," Richardson said.
Texas can not afford to have Goosby sitting on the sidelines against Ohio State. Even if he's not 100 percent, his presence protecting Arch Manning's blindside will
As for Jones, he made a simple and honest mistake that is understandable from someone who likely hasn't had much media or reporter training. For someone who etched his name into Ohio State and college football history during the 2014 season, it's safe to say a minor slip-up can be easily forgiven.
No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State will kick off the highly-anticipated matchup from Columbus on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on FOX.