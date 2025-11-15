Former QB Thinks Arch Manning’s Biggest Improvement is Obvious
Early in the season, former Vanderbilt quarterback and current ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers was one of Arch Manning’s biggest critics.
Manning has since put up a season that rivals a Heisman Trophy candidate, accounting for over 2,000 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. Under Manning, the Longhorns have compiled a 7-2 record.
As the season has gone on, Rodgers has changed his tune and recognizes the improvements and work that Manning has put in, calling it a “night and day” difference.
Jordan Rodgers Sees Arch Manning’s Strides
On a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up, Rodgers revealed one thing he has noticed Manning has improved in.
“It’s his footwork,” Rodgers said. “It’s night and day different from the beginning of the season to where he’s at now. In turn, that means his completion percentage and accuracy has greatly improved as well. He’s so much more consistent with what we call ‘his base’. When he gets into the pocket, early in the year, his feet were really narrow and he was standing really tall. Which means when he went to throw the football, he was like a pitcher stepping off the pitcher’s mound. A long stride.”
In the first half of the season, it was not uncommon to see Manning sail the ball over receivers heads or completely miss wide open targets. As the year had gone on and Manning has progressed, he has become increasingly accurate and egregious misses have become more rare.
“That led to inaccuracies downfield. Now, when he gets to the bottom of his drop in the pocket, his feet are wider, his front foot is shorter and he’s more consistent with his accuracy. He’s able to rotate through those throws. That’ll be a big part of this game. Yards after the catch will huge. Both teams love to throw quick to the perimeter, so accuracy will be huge for Arch.”
Manning’s improvements have been a huge reason for Texas’ turnaround, with the Longhorns currently knocking on the door of a College Football Playoff berth.
The true test of Manning’s strides will come against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, and against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies in the last week of the regular season. If Manning can hold up against those two talented defenses, the Longhorns will have a true shot at making the playoff.
Kickoff against the Bulldogs is scheduled for 6:30pm CT on Saturday evening in Athens, Georgia.