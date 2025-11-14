Arch Manning Might Be Peaking At Just The Right Time
The Texas Longhorns will need Arch Manning to be at his best in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs in order to come away with what would be a massive road win. Fortunately, it appears as if his best has arrived.
It hasn't always been pretty, but Manning has helped lead No. 10 Texas on a four-game winning streak to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive headed into the Georgia game. He's come into his own the past two games in wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, finishing with 300+ yards and three passing touchdowns in both contests.
Manning has been finding his rhythm at the right time, and his teammates clearly recognize it.
Texas RB CJ Baxter: "Nobody Can Mess With" Arch Manning
While meeting with the media earlier in the week, Texas running back CJ Baxter explained Manning's recent production from his perspective, saying that "nobody can mess with" the young quarterback once he gets into a groove.
During the Vanderbilt game, Baxter said he told the offensive line to keep protecting Manning, who was "in his bag."
"I told a bunch of the guys during the Vandy game last week, I was like, keep protecting 16, because he is in his bag, and when he get when he get a groove and when he's loose and confident, I don't think anybody can mess with him. So that's a testimony to him and the way he's been practicing."
Manning has received constant praise from his teammates this season, but Baxter's comments might be some of the most notable remarks we've seen so far this year.
"He's at the forefront of everything, but the way that he practices, the way you go out there to practice every day, is like he's just getting better and better," Baxter said. "He's the quarterback, his name is what it is, but he's our quarterback, and we all look at him, so when he's doing good, we're like, all right, let's pick our junk up, because he balling right now."
So far this season, Manning has gone 168 of 268 passing for 2,123 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions along with six rushing scores.
He can erase tons of the early-season doubt by leading Texas to a win over Georgia on Saturday, something that would do wonders toward helping the Longhorns earn a spot in the College Football Playoff for a third straight season.