Eli Manning Evaluates Recent Improvement From Arch Manning After 'Slow Beginning'

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning believes that his nephew has a "better feel" of the Texas Longhorns offense.

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning reacts after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC coach Eli Manning reacts after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has had an interesting first full season as starting quarterback to say the very least.

After a successful pair of starts behind quarterback Quinn Ewers in 2024 led to a hectic start to his 2025 season, Manning has seemed to find a steady rhythm in his game, and with two top five teams awaiting the Horns in their final three regular season games, the timing couldn't be any better.

And according to his uncle Eli, it's not just Arch that's coming together, it's the entire Longhorns offense that is finally putting the puzzle together as the regular season begins to die down.

Eli Manning Praises Nephew's Maturity in Decision Making

While talking with ESPN's Kevin Neghandi on SportsCenter Thursday morning, Eli talked about the progress that Arch has made throughout his time under center as the starter, and how the offense as a whole has benefitted as well.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

“It just seems like he has a better feel of this offense, I feel like the offense is playing better," Eli said to Negandhi. "They have a lot of new guys new offensive linemen, new running backs, receivers. So, everybody’s playing a little bit better, and it starts with him."

Eli also praised Arch's decision-making process in choosing which passes are good and bad, and when to tuck it and run.

"He's just kind of making the throws that are open. I think just hanging in there, knowing when he’s got a good play. ‘I can hang on this, I can make this throw down the field. Knowing when the defense has a better play call than we do right now. Where are my checkdowns? Can I get completions? Can I run and get first downs?"

“So just making better decisions. He’s playing great. I know it’s always a tough battle to go into Athens. It’s always going to be a good defense and a great team. But I’m excited for him and I’m proud of how he handled that slow beginning. We’ve all been there.”

In the Longhorns' last two wins over the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores, respectively, the sophomore quarterback completed 63 and 75.8 percent of his passes with only one interception and is currently eighth in the SEC in terms of passing yards with 2,123.

Compared to his turnover-filled start to the campaign, this is without a doubt a step up from that point in time, and more of what the Texas fanbase expected of Manning when he was given the reins at the beginning of the season.

The Longhorns take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday night at 6:30 PM.

