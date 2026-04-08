Former Texas Longhorns DL Steve McMichael Diagnosed With CTE After Battle With ALS

Former Texas Longhorns and Chicago Bears defensive lineman Steve 'Mongo' McMichael passed away in April of 2025 at the age of 67 after a long battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, otherwise known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Following his death, the Concussion & CTE Foundation announced that McMichael was posthumously diagnosed with stage three chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, following a Boston University study of his brain.

There are four stages of CTE, which is caused by caused by repeated head injuries. The disease, which worsens over time, causes death of nerve cells, or degeneration of the brain. It can only be diagnosed after death.

Doctors confirm Steve McMichael suffered from CTE after Study

Chicago Bear Steve McMichael and his wife, Misty, unveil his bust at their Chicago home with former teammates during a video unveiling at the Pro Football Hall of Fame | Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center and chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System, confirmed the diagnosis, as well as a potential link to ALS from CTE of McMichael, to The Athletic.

“There is strong evidence linking repetitive brain trauma and ALS,” McKee said. “In our CTE brain bank, about six percent of individuals with CTE also have ALS.”

There are also several other cases of former NFL players being diagnosed with ALS, who were found to have also suffered from CTE.

Those players include Broncos defensive end Pete Duranko, Lions and Vikings linebacker Wally Hilgenberg, 49ers linebacker Eric Scoggins, Raiders running back Steve Smith, Raiders offensive lineman Mickey Marvin, and Eagles fullback Kevin Turner.

According to the Athletic, NFL players are "over four times more likely to develop ALS than the general male population."

Following the findings of the study from Boston University, McMichael's wife, Misty, released a statement, and revealed that she has donated her late husband's brain to help continue to the research into the link between the two conditions.

“By sharing Steve’s diagnosis, we want to raise awareness of the clear connection between CTE and ALS,” McMichael's wife, Misty, said. “Too many NFL players are developing ALS during life and diagnosed with CTE after death. I donated Steve’s brain to inspire new research into the link between them.”

A Houston, TX, native, McMichael was not just a star at the NFL level. He was also an icon at the University of Texas, where he was named a unanimous All-American, and was a three-time All-Southwest Conference performer, twice being named first-team all-conference.

He was named the MVP of the Hula Bowl, as well as the team MVP in 1979, and was inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Honor that same year. Eventually, in 2010, McMichael also earned a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame.

He is widely recognized as one of the top players to ever play football for the Texas Longhorns, alongside such legends as Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams, Vince Young, Tommy Nobis, Bobby Lane, Colt McCoy, Cedric Benson and many others.

He will forever be remembered for his impact both on and off the field throughout his life,

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