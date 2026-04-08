Steve McMichael Reported to Have Been Suffering from CTE and ALS

Steve McMichael's death at age 67 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis could ultimately help doctors better understand the link between two diseases often affecting football players.

Besides having ALS, the Chicago Bears great was suffering from the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. This according to The Associated Press, quoting both McMichael's widow, Misty, and officials from the Concussion & CTE Foundation.

The only way to be diagnosed with CTE is after death.

"Too many NFL players are developing ALS during life and diagnosed with CTE after death," Misty McMichael, said in a statement released by the Concussion & CTE foundation. "I donated Steve's brain to inspire new research into the link between them."

The Steve McMichael Hall of Fame bust. pic.twitter.com/4aQ8ZMebJo — Bears History (@ChiBearsHistory) August 14, 2024

A 2021 study by the Harvard Medical School and the Boston University CTE Center determined NFL players are afflicted with ALS at a rate four times greater than that of other men. The AP reported Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, said about 6% of those with CTE also suffered from ALS.

It was a year ago on April 23 when McMichael lost his five-year inspirational battle against ALS. During his fight, the NFL inducted McMichael in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 following a 13-year career that included winning Super Bowl XX and earning All-Pro honors twice.

HEARTWARMING: When #Bears icon Steve McMichael was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame surrounded by his family and friends.



“That's you baby, forever”



Steve had been battling ALS for multiple years before this and finally got to live out his dream pic.twitter.com/r73x8CUKfN — MLFootball (@MLFootball) April 23, 2025

McMichael is not the first member of the 1985 Bears team found to have suffered from CTE. Safety Dave Duerson was diagnosed with CTE following his death in 2011.

McMichael, whose 92 1/2 career sacks trails only Richard Dent (124 1/2) in Bears history, was praised by Concussion & CTE Foundation CEO Chris Nowinski for considering the importance of the study of these diseases. Nowinski, like McMichael, is a former pro wrestler.

"Steve McMichael was known for his strength, toughness, and larger-than-life presence, but his final act was to give a piece of himself back to the sports community so that we might have a chance to save ourselves," Nowinski said. "I appreciate all the former athletes, including many of Steve's '85 Bears teammates, who are raising funds and volunteering to participate in CTE research so we can create a brighter future for athletes everywhere."

Steve McMichael and Dan Hampton were a dynamic duo on the D-Line for years



Now, Mongo will join his former teammate in the Hall of Fame — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 12, 2024

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