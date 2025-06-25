Former Texas Longhorns Football Coach Lands New Job
Brennan Marion, a former passing coordinator with the Texas Longhorns, was named head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets at the end of the 2024 season after coaching with the Longhorns in 2022.
As he enters his first season at the helm of his new team, Marion has recently added to his coaching staff, hiring another former Longhorn.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Sacramento State is hiring former Texas tight ends coach Tim Brewster. Brewster, who has over 30 years of coaching experience, will be joining the team as the senior associate head coach.
Brewster brings a long resume to the Hornets this upcoming season, having coached with over 10 different teams at the collegiate and professional level. He found himself as the interim head coach of Charlotte football last season, before deciding to join Sacramento for next year.
Other collegiate programs Brewster worked with in his coaching career include North Carolina, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Florida State, Texas A&M and Colorado. Brewster also has experience in the NFL, working with the then San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos between 2002-06.
Though Brewster and Marion are both former members of the Texas football coaching staff, they found themselves on the Forty Acres in different eras. Brewster's time with the Longhorns lasted between 1998-01 as the tight ends coach under legendary Longhorn Mack Brown, while Marion worked with Texas in 2022 as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Brewster and Marion are joining a Sacramento State team that finished 3-9 last season with a 1-7 conference record. The Hornets tied for last place in the Big Sky conference, matching their conference record with Northern Colorado.
With the hiring of Marion and the subsequent hiring of Brewster, the Hornets hope to bounce back in a major way this season, especially in conference play. With a few Former Longhorns leading the team, this upcoming season could perhaps see a major turnaround for Sacramento State.