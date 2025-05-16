Former Texas Longhorns 4-Star Makes Transfer Portal Decision
AUSTIN -- A former Texas Longhorns defensive lineman is headed to his third team in as many years this offseason.
Per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Nevada defensive lineman Kristopher Ross has committed to Sacramento State. He will join the roster for new head coach and former Texas assistant Brennan Marion, who was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Longhorns in 2022.
After taking the head coaching job following two years as an offensive coordinator at UNLV, Marrion is now looking to build for a new era at Sac State with a 50-player portal class, which leads the country. This now includes Ross and a slew of other familiar names.
Marion has also added former Longhorns in running back Savion Red and wide receiver Agiye Hall, who join an offense that will also feature transfers like Texas A&M receiver Ernest Campbell and Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada among others.
Ross, who was a member of Texas' 2022 recruiting class out of North Shore (Houston), spent two years with the Longhorns. He had two tackles during the 2023 season, both of which came in the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe. However, he parted ways with the team in October of that year.
Ross had followed Red, defensive back Kitan Crawford and coach Jeff Choate to Nevada last offseason after the Texas assistant was hired as the Wolf Pack's head coach. Nevada finished the season with a 3-10 record and a 0-7 mark in Mountain West play.
Strangely enough, Sac State's second game of the 2025 season is on the road against Choate and Neveda on Sept. 6.
In his only season at Nevada, Ross had 29 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass breakups.
As for the current Longhorns, the team recently signed a spring portal class that features Syracuse defensive lineman Maraad Watson, Texas State kicker Mason Shipley, Troy quarterback Matthew Caldwell, Maryland defensive lineman Lavon Johnson, Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and Cal tight end Jack Endries.
Texas will begin the 2025 season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.