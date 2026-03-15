There's an Obvious Transfer Portal Addition That Texas Fans Are Overlooking

The Texas Longhorns are set to feature a slew of new transfer portal additions once the 2026 season gets underway this fall.

Headlined by wide receiver Cam Coleman, these players have started to get acclimated to their new life as Longhorns during the start of spring practice, which has garnered some major attention from Texas fans in the process.

However, it seems that one of the team's more interesting portal additions has flown a bit under the radar this spring due to a combination of reasons.

New Texas WR Might Be Getting Overlooked

Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter lines up in the first half against North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Devon Marshall at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Coleman along with running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers have received most of the attention on offense this offseason.

But what about Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter? Amid the portal addition and potential emergence of some young talent at the position as well, it seems that the veteran wideout has been somewhat overlooked early on in spring ball. His Wake Forest teammate from last season, offensive tackle Melvin Siani, has (understandably) been receiving more of a spotlight.

Berkhalter brings five years of experience to the table as a transfer and would give Texas some veteran depth for next season. He's not a long-term piece of the program's future but his value could become apparent down the stretch as the Longhorns aim for a national championship.

To the surprise of some, Berkhalter stood out during the team's first spring practice on March 9 due to an impressive physical stature at 6-3, 192 pounds that some fans and media members potentially didn't expect after he signed with the team.

A native of Cincinnati, Berkhalter spent two years at NC A&T before transferring to his hometown to play for Cincinnati. He played in two games with the Bearkats in 2023 before redshirting. He caught 11 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown with the team in 2024 but chose to transfer to Wake Forest last offseason.

This past season with the Demon Deacons, Berkhalter finished with career-high numbers in catches (30) and receiving yards (416) while having two touchdowns.

Across four years of his college career, Berkhalter has posted 76 catches for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns.

Steve Sarkisian has briefly mentioned Berkhalter when talking about Arch Manning building chemistry with the wide receiving corps but fans have yet to hear the Texas head coach speak at length about the veteran wideout.

"When (Manning is) cleared and ready to go, he's going to get plenty of time with Cam, with Sterling, with some of the new face, Kohen (Brown), Jermaine (Bishop), Chris Stewart, these guys are really talented," Sarkisian said. "That room is really talented right now, so he'll have plenty of time to get that done."

Hopefully as spring practice and the offseason rolls on, fans will get to hear about and see more from Berkhalter and what he has to offer this fall.