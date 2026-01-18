Former Texas Longhorns OL Commits to SEC Rival

Texas Longhorns football has made some of the offseason's biggest moves out of the portal, signing some of the nation's top transfers.

These signings have included stand-out talents such as wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers, the top- and second-ranked transfers in their respective position groups.

Though Texas has made some beneficial additions, the Longhorns like any team in college football, are taking some losses as well.

Former Texas Offensive Lineman Nick Brooks Commits to Alabama

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Nick Brooks (71) arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Recently one of these losses, offensive lineman Nick Brooks, announced that he will be joining Alabama after departing Texas, according to On3.

Brooks played in five games this past season, starting in four of them. Brooks' starts included Sam Houston, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi State. The 6-foor-7, 349 pound offensive tackle will now be playing his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide.

Originally joining Texas as a member of the 2025 recruiting class, Brooks joined the Longhorns as a four-star recruit out of Georgia. The No. 25 overall offensive tackle in the 2025 class, Brooks was a sought after recruitment for Texas. Now as Texas looks to improve its offensive line from this past season, Brooks has decided to leave the team.

Now that Texas will have to look for help beyond Brooks, the team has already begun making moves in the portal. This includes three offensive line additions, Jonte Newman (Texas A&M), Melvin Siani (Wake Forest) and Dylan Sikorski (Oregon State).

According to 247Sports, Sikorski is the No. 34 ranked interior offensive lineman in the portal, while Newman is the No. 36 ranked and Siani is the No. 3 ranked offensive tackles.

Siani's recent signing with the team was positive news for the Longhorns, who also secured the return of star offensive lineman Trevor Goosby. Siani originally attended Temple, before transferring to Wake Forest and now Texas.

Meanwhile, Goosby enters his fourth season with Texas after foregoing the NFL Draft this offseason. Despite being a standout prospect, Goosby has decided to return for what will likely be one final season with the Longhorns.

Looking for a national championship run with an offensive line that is slowly improving this offseason, and a recently bolstered offense, Texas will continue to utilize the portal. Though the team has lost some potential future difference makers such as Brooks, they have made up for that talent in various ways.

With plenty of offseason left and more opportunities and players to pursue in the portal, Texas football's work is far from over.