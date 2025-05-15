Former Texas Longhorns Punter Finds New Home
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns punter Michael Kern has officially found his new team after one season on the Forty Acres.
Kern announced on social media that he has committed to the Cal Golden Bears for the 2025 season. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Kern has also signed with Cal.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently hosted Kern for a visit but he'll be heading west instead of joining Texas' old Big 12 rival.
Kern entered the transfer portal on April 24. He's one of many Texas specialists to transfer this offseason, joining kicker Bert Auburn and punters Ian Ratliff and Charlie Feris.
Kern entered the spring in a punting battle with Utah transfer Jack Bouwmeester. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Kern was healthy after battling some ailments last season while praising both punters. But after Kern entered the portal, it became clear that Bouwmeester had won the job.
"Talented room of specialists for sure," Sarkisian said. "Michael Kern, have seen a definite big uptick in him. He's healthy to go along with Jack, and both those guys can bomb the ball. And when you punt the ball and it's a weapon for you, we felt that a couple different years with (Ryan) Sanborn and (Cameron) Dicker when they were at a high level, and flipping the field and things of that nature. So feel good there."
Despite the loss of Kern and others, the Longhorns have put together a talented 2025 portal class that includes Bouwemeester.
In the spring, Texas landed Syracuse defensive lineman Maraad Watson, Troy quarterback Matthew Caldwell, Texas State kicker Mason Shipley, Maryland defensive lineman Lavon Johnson, Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V and Cal tight end Jack Endries.
During the first portal window, the Longhorns secured commitments from three defensive linemen in North Carolina's Travis Shaw, Purdue's Cole Brevard and Ohio State's Hero Kanu along with the aforementioned Bouwmeester and Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence.
Texas will begin its 2025 season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30.