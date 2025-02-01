Former Texas Longhorns QB Declares for NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card is officially set to pursue his professional dreams.
Card, who's played the last two years with the Purdue Boilermakers, announced on social media that he's declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here's a look at his statement:
"I’m super thankful for my time at Texas and Purdue and all the relationships I’ve built," Card wrote. "I wouldn’t trade my journey for anything and I’m grateful for all of the lessons I’ve learned. I will be pursuing my dream of the NFL and look forward to what’s to come!"
An Austin native and Lake Travis product, Card was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He received offers from programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn, Ole Miss, SMU and many more, but chose the Longhorns.
Card spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Texas. After playing sparingly as a freshman in 2020, he beat out Casey Thompson for the starting job in 2021. However, after a tough performance against Arkansas, Steve Sarkisian reinserted Thompson, who put together a career season despite Texas finishing 5-7.
Despite this, Card stuck around in 2022, even with Quinn Ewers arriving to the Forty Acres. When Ewers got hurt in the second game of the season against Alabama, Card stepped in and nearly led the Longhorns to an upset over the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. He went 14 of 22 passing for 158 yards in relief of Ewers, but Alabama held on for a 20-19 win. Card then started the next three games for Texas with Ewers sidelined.
Card transferred to Purdue ahead of the 2023 season but struggled to find success on a program that's been one of the worst in Power 4 over the past two years.
As a Longhorn, Card played in 22 games (five starts) while going 127 of 194 passing for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions along with one touchdown on the ground.
