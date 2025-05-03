Former Texas Longhorns QB Signs NFL Contract
AUSTIN -- A former Texas Longhorns quarterback is seeing his NFL dreams realized after going undrafted.
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they've signed former Texas redshirt quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson to a undrafted deal after a career-best season as a running back with the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2024.
He was one of three Razorbacks that the Jaguars signed, joining Arkansas teammates in defensive lineman Keivie Rose and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter.
Originally a quarterback upon his arrival to Austin 2020, Jackson did not see game action with the Longhorns in 2020 under head coach Tom Herman. He then transitioned into a full-time running back.
Jackson was Second Team All-SEC this past season with Arkansas after finishing with 149 carries for 790 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 13 catches for 139 yards through the air.
As a quarterback in high school, Jackson led prestigious Duncanville (Dallas-Fort Worth) to back-to-back Texas state title games before arriving to the Forty Acres. He then transferred to Utah for the 2021 season before putting together a breakout year for the Utes during the 2022 campaign. Jackson finished that season with 78 carries for 531 yards and nine touchdowns.
In the 20-10 loss to Texas in November, Jackson finished with 11 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. He started the year off with three straight 100-yard rushing games in non-conference play but was unable to top the century mark the rest of the way.
Now with the Jaguars, Jackson will look to join a 53-man roster that already includes former Texas running back Keilan Robinson, who Jacksonville selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Jaguars also had former Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay briefly on the roster this past season before relasing him in the offseason. He has since signed with the Chicago Bears.