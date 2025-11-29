Former Texas Longhorns QB Trolls Texas A&M After Upset Win
For the second straight year, the Texas Longhorns played spoiler for the Texas A&M Aggies and their playoff hopes, and also helped their own in the meantime.
Welcoming their undefeated rivals to Austin for the first time in 15 years, the Longhorns overcame a slow first half to outscore the Maroon and White 24-7 in the second half, and came away with the 27-17 victory, their third straight win over the Ags.
With the win, the Longhorns dashed A&M's hopes of a conference championship opportunity yet again and also helped keep their name in the hat for the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Sam Ehlinger Jabs At Texas A&M After Longhorns' Comeback Win
Needless to say, the game sparked quite the social media presence before, during, and especially after the game, and former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger went for the gut punch on the Aggies right after the clock hit 0:00.
The 2021 NFL draftee immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) and poked some fun at how even after Texas A&M's historical season, they still found a way to lose in the rivalry game.
"Best season in 30 years and they still can't beat big bro," Ehlinger tweeted, with a crying laughing and "Horns Up" emoji following, as well as "#PoorAggies".
Ehlinger, an Austin native who led the Longhorns through the Tom Herman era from 2017 to 2020, never got the chance to partake in the Lone Star Showdown against the Aggies, but did lead the Horns to victory in the 2018 Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners, as well as the 2019 Sugar Bowl in an upset 28-21 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas struggled in the first half of the game against the Aggies on Friday night, with current quarterback Arch Manning only completing five of 17 passes in the first half of action, and the Horns only accounting for 112 total yards of offense.
But something must have clicked inside the Texas locker room during halftime, whether it was something Steve Sarkisian said to his men or just on the testament of sheer will and determination, but the Longhorns started looking like the Horns of old.
Mason Shipley's field goal was followed by Manning hitting a wide-open Ryan Wingo in the end zone, which was then followed up by tight end Nick Townshend scoring a rushing touchdown to make it 20-10 Texas.
Texas A&M's EJ Smith scored on the ground to keep it close early in the fourth quarter, but Manning would prove his worth in clutch situations, scampering 35 yards up the middle of the field for the game-sealing touchdown, and after two Marcel Reed interceptions late in the game, the fork was finally stuck in the Aggies.
The Longhorns' playoff hopes now sit at the mercy of a 12-member panel in Grapevine, Texas, hoping that their big wins over the Sooners and Aggies will outweigh the three losses they suffered throughout the course of 2025.