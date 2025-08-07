Former Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Injured at Dallas Cowboys Practice
Former Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue was seemingly making a good first impression on the Dallas Cowboys, but unfortunately, he seems to have hit a major roadblock.
During Thursday's practice, Blue was seen heading to the medical tent on the back of a cart. Details of the injury are not yet known, but he did have his right leg outstretched.
Any injury at this time of year, when rookies are trying to earn every snap they can, is devastating. As previously mentioned, however, it especially hurts considering how well he's seemingly done thus far.
Jaydon Blue Confident, Drawing Praise From Dallas Cowboys
During a recent interview with Spectrum News, Blue displayed his confidence proudly when asked what he brings to the Cowboys' offense.
"People ask me, what do I bring to the table for any team, and versatility is the word that I use," Blue said. "I say that because I know that I can not only run a ball, but I also have the ability to catch the ball in the backfield. When I train, I don't do a lot of running back stuff because that's kind of natural to me. I train with a lot of receiver stuff, like footwork releases, just catching balls downfield, things like that."
Additionally, Blue has drawn praise from his new teammates. CeeDee Lamb, one of the NFL's best wide receivers, was particularly candid with his praise for Blue.
"Oh, he's fast as shi-," Lamb said, catching himself. "Nah, he's actually got great eyes, and by that, I mean he's really patient. He lets the hole open up before he picks where he wants to go, but he's got really good eyes."
Blue, 21, saw limited action early on with the Longhorns, but with CJ Baxter missing all of last season, he took full advantage of the opportunity. He rushed for 730 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and eight touchdowns while adding 368 yards (8.8 yards per reception) and six touchdowns as a receiver. He put on a show against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns while averaging more than ten yards per carry.
The Cowboys are very thin at running back right now, with Javonte Williams and Myles Sanders, both newcomers, expected to be key contributors as well. If Blue avoids serious injury, he could have a solid workload this season.