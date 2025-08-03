Former Texas Longhorns RB Receives NSFW Praise From Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb
It didn't take long for Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue to win over the hearts of the Forty Acres crowd. His speed, agility, and maneuvering definitely mirrored that of a professional back.
So, when the Dallas Cowboys decided to keep Blue in the Lone Star State and draft him with the 149th pick in the fifth round of this year's draft, Longhorns and Cowboys fans alike knew that this would be a great pairing.
And now, his teammates on "America's Team" are also expressing their gratitude for the Houston native's skill set as he readies to begin his rookie year.
Cowboys Star Receiver CeeDee Lamb Called Jaydon Blue 'Fast As...."
Amongst these teammates is Dallas' All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who in a recent interview almost went unfiltered in his description of Blue and how fast he was.
"Oh, he's fast as shi-," Lamb said, catching himself before laughing it off with the press.
After the comedic moment, Lamb would go into a genuine praise of the former Longhorn, speaking of how good his ball carrier vision was.
"Nah, he's actually got great eyes, and by that, I mean he's really patient," the star wideout said. "He lets the hole open up before he picks where he wants to go, but he's got really good eyes."
To be fair, we will agree with Lamb's original description of Blue's speed, as the back, with a groin injury no less, ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at his Pro Day combine.
And if there is any team that should be aware of just how fast Blue can be on a football field, it's the Clemson Tigers, whom the running back torched for 146 yards on the ground in the first round of the College Football Playoff in the 38-24 win, which also included touchdown runs of 38 yards and 77 yards, respectively.
In his three years in Austin, Blue totaled 214 carries for 1,161 yards and 11 touchdowns, with 56 receptions for 503 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.
His breakout didn't really come until the 2024 season, his junior year, where he carried the ball 134 times for 730 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, with six touchdowns coming via the pass.
Blue will bring some youth to the Dallas Cowboys running back room that also includes Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Deuce Vaughn, as the team starts the NFL season in the NFL Kickoff Game against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, as the Cowboys look to reclaim their crown of the NFC East division.