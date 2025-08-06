Texas Longhorns RB Jaydon Blue Brings This One-Word Quality to the Dallas Cowboys
In a running back room that housed veteran talent such as Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, the Dallas Cowboys knew they needed some younger talent in the backfield, besides halfback and special teams member Deuce Vaughn.
So when owner Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys' front office decided to take Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue with the 149th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the ever-loyal Cowboys fanbase took a sigh of relief, with raw speed and agility again part of their team.
Or, if you were to ask the former Longhorn himself, he might say he also brings another important quality to "America's Team."
Blue Told Spectrum News That He Brings 'Versatility' to the Cowboys
Blue has been nothing short of phenomenal in rookie camp for the Cowboys and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and in an interview with Spectrum News, the rookie back had one word to describe what he was capable of as he suits up for the five-time Super Bowl champions.
"People ask me, what do I bring to the table for any team and versatility is the word that I use," the Longhorn said. "I say that because I know that I can not only run a ball, but I also have the ability to catch the ball in the backfield. When I train, I don't do a lot of running back stuff because that's kind of natural to me. I train with a lot of receiver stuff, like footwork releases, just catching balls downfield, things like that."
Blue showed his versatile abilities during his final season in Austin in 2024, taking off for 730 rushing yards along with 368 receiving yards, and totaling 14 touchdowns.
The speed of the Harris County native is no joke, either, running a 4.38 40-yard dash time with a groin injury, and showing his explosiveness throughout the 2024 College Football Playoff, especially in the first round against the Clemson Tigers, where he took off for 146 rushing yards, including touchdown runs of 38 and 77 yards, the latter of which helped the Longhorns pull away from the Tigers and put the game on ice in Texas' 38-24 win.
Though the more experienced backs in Williams and Sanders are listed ahead of Blue as of now on the Dallas depth chart, their respective injury history could give the newcomer the professional reps that Texas Longhorns fans have long been awaiting.