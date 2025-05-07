Former Texas Longhorns WR Medically Retires From Football
A one-time Texas Longhorns wide receiver is officially hanging up his cleats after six years at the collegiate level.
Tennessee Volunteers receiver Bru McCoy announced Tuesday on social media that he is medically retiring from football. McCoy suffered a season-ending ankle during the 2023 campaign before returning to play this past season.
McCoy was at one point a five-star commit for the Longhorns in the 2019 recruiting class. He originally committed to the USC Trojans before he flipped and enrolled at Texas, even playing in the Orange-White Spring Game that offseason for the Longhorns. McCoy finish the intrasquad scrimmage with one just catch for four yards.
However, despite enrolling at Texas ahead of the 2019 season, McCoy backed off of his decision and transferred back to USC in June of that year. He redshirted his first season with the Trojans after battling an illness.
He spent three years at USC but did not play during the 2021 season. McCoy then transferred to Tennessee ahead of the 2022 season and would end up playing three years in Knoxville.
Here's part of his official announcement:
"It's with a heavy heart but a feeling of gratitude that I share with you guys that I made the difficult decision to medically retire from football. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life, but after careful consideration with my doctors, family, and people closest to me I've come to the conclusion that it's the right path for my long-term health and well-being."
"As many of you know I came back and played last year after what could've been a career ending injury. I felt it was my responsibility to myself, coaches, family, and most importantly the community I have here in Knoxville to give back for all of the love that has been shown to me. I want to take a moment to sincerely thank each and every one of you who has supported me throughout my journey for it means more than you could ever know."
McCoy finishes his college career with 35 career games played while posting 129 catches for 1,592 yards and nine touchdowns. His best season came in 2022 with Tennessee when he had career-high marks in receptions (52), receiving yards (667) and receiving touchdowns (four).