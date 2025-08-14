Former Texas Longhorns WR Plans to Sign With Cleveland Browns
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond plans to sign with the Cleveland Browns, he announced on social media Thursday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, however, a deal has not been finalized at this time.
The news comes just after Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis that Bond has been no-billed and will face no further criminal charges. Bond was arrested in April on an outstanding sexual assault warrant and was released after posting bail of $25,000. He previously described the accusations against him as "patently false" and he filed a lawsuit against his accuser for defamation, but that suit was dismissed with prejudice last month.
"After reviewing all the evidence presented, a Collin County grand jury returned a 'no bill' in the sexual assault charge involving Isaiah Bond, meaning no indictment will be issued. This concludes the criminal proceedings in this matter," Willis said in a statement, per ESPN.
Isaiah Bond Releases Statement After Signing With Browns
Just after news of him being cleared broke, Bond released a statement on social media maintaining his innocence and thanking the Browns for taking a chance on him.
"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to continue my career in the NFL," Bond said. "Football has been my passion since I was six years old, and playing at this level is a blessing I will never take for granted. I understand that playing in the NFL is a privilege, and I'm thankful every day to live
my childhood dream.
"I know there have been questions and reports about the recent allegations. I am grateful for the decision of the prosecutor and the courts not to pursue charges. I will learn from this experience as I grow in wisdom, character, and faith. On the advice of my attorney, I will not discuss the details of this case, but I want to be clear: from the very beginning I have refuted these
allegations and maintained my innocence. I stand firm by that today."
Bond, 21, spend just one season with in Austin after transferring to Texas from Alabama. In that lone season, he caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns, often being the team's No. 2 receiver behind Matthew Golden. He had 65 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns over his two years at Alabama, notably scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the 2023 Iron Bowl.
The Hamilton, Ga., native was a highly-touted prospect prior to his arrest, with most seemingly projecting him to go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. After his arrest, though, he went undrafted completely.