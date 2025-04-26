Former Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Goes Undrafted in 2025 NFL Draft
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Prior to the draft, Bond turned himself into Frisco (Texas) police on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault before being released on bond. He then filed a federal complaint against the woman that accused him of sexual assault.
Bond released a statement after turning himself where he maintained his innocence.
“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false," Bond said in a statement. "I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”
Before the 2025 NFL Combine, Bond pledged to beat former teammate's Xavier Worthy 40-yard dash record. Not only did he not break it, his 4.39 seconds ranked ninth in his position. Nonetheless, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian still thinks highly of him.
“Immense talent. When you look at the speeds of even at the combine, yeah, he didn’t run 4.29, but he was running over 24 miles an hour. Had the fastest overall speed at that combine. So definitely has the top end speed, right? Can take the top off the defense. Has played a lot of football and a lot of big time games here and at Alabama. So again, I think he’s got a really bright future,” Sarkisian said of Bond.
Throughout his time in college, Bond put up some solid statistics. In his lone season with Texas, posted 34 receptions, 532 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the run to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Before moving to Austin, he also made one of the biggest catches in Iron Bowl history playing under Nick Saban at Alabama. His catch from quarterback Jalen Milroe on 4th and goal from the 31-yard line secured the Crimson Tide the win and established Bond as a legend in the rivalry game.
At Texas, Bond played through injury for the first time in his career. The wide receiver dealt with an ankle sprain during the second half of the season, starting at the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma and spanning all the way to the SEC Championship game against Georgia.
Bond became a key part of Sarkisian's receiver room and offense, initially expected to be a second day pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But pending his current legal issues off of the field, his future became less clear.