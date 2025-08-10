Former Texas Longhorns WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Impressing with New York Giants
The first week of the NFL preseason games for most teams is in full swing over the past week, with many rookies and players looking for a role on an NFL Franchise, receiving their opportunity to show out in a real game environment, and to add to the work they've done throughout training camp.
One former Texas Longhorns standout in particular is beginning to showcase his abilities by making plays on the field during the preseason.
New York Giants wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey made a highlight catch during the Giants' and Buffalo Bills game on Saturday. With a pass thrown from the Giants' first-round pick quarterback Jaxson Dart into tight coverage, Humphrey made a diving catch down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown to increase the Giants' lead early in the second quarter.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's Career at Texas
Humphrey had a quiet first two seasons in Austin, playing in just 11 games across two years, combining for just four catches for 37 yards. During his junior season in 2018, however, Humphrey had a breakout season through 14 games, he had 86 receptions for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns. Humphrey's 1,176 receiving yards in his junior season sit fourth all-time in program history for receiving yards in a single season.
2018 also saw him being used in other aspects of the Longhorns' offense as he had six carries for 25 yards and a lone touchdown on the ground, and he even was used as a passer as he completed three out of his four pass attempts for 18 yards and a passing touchdown.
Humphrey's Career in the Pros
After his breakout season in his junior year, which finished with an All-Big 12 honorable mention and third-team All-America selection by Phil Steele, Humphrey declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the Longhorns' wide receiver, his name would not be called through the seven-round draft; however, he was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.
Humphrey spent three seasons with the Saints, playing in 18 games throughout his tenure in New Orleans, where his most productive year was his last, as he caught 13 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. After that stop, Humphrey joined the New England Patriots for a single season, where he did not see the field as much. And in 2023, he joined the Denver Broncos, where he enjoyed two productive seasons, totaling 44 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns.
After not being re-signed by the Broncos, the six-year NFL veteran signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants, where he will look to carve out a role for himself on the roster. Humphrey's next opportunity to showcase his skills comes on Saturday, Aug. 16, when the Giants take on the New York Jets at 6 p.m.