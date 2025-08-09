Miami Dolphins Fans Want Quinn Ewers After Tua Tagovailoa's Awful Practice
The Miami Dolphins are making headlines for the wrong reasons at training camp as the preseason gets set to begin.
From Tyreek Hill's controversial comments to head coach Mike McDaniel's odd-ball remarks about being one step closer to death, South Beach has been a bit of the rails late in the offseason.
Now, Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is piling on with some notable But in the process, hype continues to build for former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Miami Dolphins Fans Calling for Quinn Ewers
Tagovailoa had a day to forget during Friday's joint practice with the Chicago Bears, throwing three interceptions. The former Alabama star was already on thin ice with the fan base both due to his concerning concussion history and some inconsistent play amid just one playoff appearance across five seasons in Miami.
A one-time Pro Bowler, Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension with the Dolphins in July 2024, making it nearly impossible to imagine that he would be benched for Zach Wilson or Ewers for any reason other than injury.
Regardless, some fans wouldn't mind seeing Ewers get a shot given Tagovailoa's recent play.
Quinn Ewers Listed as No. 3 QB
The Dolphins listed Ewers as the third-string quarterback on the team's initial depth chart behind Tagovailoa and Wilson.
Ewers recently told reporters that the coaching staff has done a nice job of getting him acclimated to the NFL.
"They do a great job on coaching how they want to coach," Ewers told the media Wednesday after practice. "The quarterback position is hard because I feel like all quarterbacks have big egos and whatnot, so they try not to damage it but, I'm cool with how they're coaching. I like it."
Dolphins Giving Quinn Ewers Chance to Compete for Backup Role?
McDaniel told the media that he's not ruling out the chance for Ewers to compete for the backup spot with WIlson. For now though, he's the third-string guy.
"Zach is doing a great job. Zach is the backup quarterback and it's up to the players to adjust to that," McDaniel said. "There's no such thing as non-competition, and I think Quinn's the type of person that is every day trying to make that a real competition. Right now, it's not like that in my mind but I'm very candid about being open to anything that the players tell me with actions, not words."
Expect Ewers to see his first NFL preseason reps in Saturday's opener against the Bears at Soldier Field.