Xavier Worthy Makes Texas Longhorns History in Super Bowl
Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy has had a memorable start to his NFL career, but delivered one of his most notable moments in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday.
In the third quarter with Kansas City trailing 34-0, Worthy reeled in a 24-yard touchdown to cut into the massive deficit. The Chiefs failed on the ensuing two-point conversion.
The touchdown made Worthy the first Texas Longhorn ever to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
Take a look:
Earlier in the drive, Worthy caught a 50-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes that put the Chiefs in Eagles territory for the first time in the game.
Worthy, 21, was selected No. 28 overall by Kansas City in last year's draft.
His rookie season with the Chiefs featured 13 starts in 17 games. He totaled 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns along with 20 carries for 104 yards and three more scores.
In three seasons at Texas, Worthy had 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.
