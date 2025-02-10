Xavier Worthy Finishes With Career-Best Performance in Super Bowl LIX
Former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy was far and away the player of the game for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Worthy finished the night with eight catches for a game-high 157 yards and two touchdowns. He accounted for Kansas City's first points of the game on a 24-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes with 34 seconds left in the third quarter. In doing so, he became the first Longhorn to ever score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
Even with the game already out of hand, Worthy added another, more impressive touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut into the lead. Mahomes launched a 50-yard pass to Worthy, who caught it in stride in the back of the end zone.
Take a look:
Worthy wraps up his first postseason in the NFL with 19 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage total against Philadelphia also marked a season-high.
Already with the 40-yard dash record to his name, Worthy now has a Super Bowl appearance under his belt after his rookie season in the NFL. The Chiefs got dominated, but there's no reason to think they won't be back in contention next season. If Worthy can take a second-year leap, he's almost certain to emerge into the WR1 role with the futures of Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins uncertain.
