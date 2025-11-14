Georgia Bulldogs Get Huge Injury News Ahead of Texas Longhorns Showdown
In their most recent matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs saw a key playmaker leave with a head injury.
Tight end Lawson Luckie took a hard hit to the head in the second quarter, leaving the fate of his season initially unknown.
However, Thursday’s SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report revealed that Luckie will be good to go ahead of this Saturday's matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
Georgia injury report details
Luckie was listed as “probable” on Wednesday’s report, but it wasn’t until Thursday that the Longhorns found out he had been officially cleared for action on Saturday.
He could create problems for Texas’ defense in Athens, Georgia, both on the blocking front and as a pass catcher. He has recorded 10 receptions for 81 yards so far this season, logging three touchdowns.
Having him back is a positive sign for the Bulldogs, but five of their players have been marked “out” and will therefore not take the field against the Longhorns. Their names read as follows: wide receiver Colbie Young, tight end Ethan Barbour, wide receiver Talyn Taylor, defensive back Kyron Jones and defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
Texas injury report remains clean
Unlike the Bulldogs, the Longhorns have no injuries to report at this time. This is the first time this season that they haven’t had to list an athlete on the availability report, which is a promising sign as they leave their bye week in the past and approach this difficult final stretch of regular-season matchups.
Being healthy could do wonders for them, especially this late in the season.
One crucial player that will be back in action on Saturday is defensive back Michael Taaffe, who missed two games with a broken thumb. He serves as a vocal leader among Texas’ defensive unit, and having him back to take the reins against the Bulldogs could help give this defense new life at the right time.
Whether or not these injuries, or lack thereof in the case of the Longhorns, will make a difference remains unknown at this time.
Texas has to play in front of a Bulldog-dominated crowd at night, with low temperatures and high wind speeds on the weather forecast.
Georgia will have Luckie, along with the rest of their healthy offensive weapons in the holster, and the Longhorns will have to bring their best to stay within striking distance and grow the fire fielding of their College Football Playoff hopes.