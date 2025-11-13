Why Colin Simmons Could Be An X-Factor for Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia
The No.10 Texas Longhorns have widely regarded as having one of the best defenses in college football this season. Currently allowing under 17 points per game in 2025, the No.5 Georgia Bulldogs could have trouble moving the football, especially against the Texas defensive line.
More specifically, edge rusher Colin Simmons could have a massive role in the Texas defense getting off the field on Saturday. Brooks Austin, the host of The Film Guy Network, recently broke down why the sophomore could be a one-man wrecking crew against the Bulldogs this weekend.
"I think Colin Simmons is the most disruptive football player in the SEC, in the box, by a wide margin," Austin said. "I don't know of a singular football player right now that is tilting the game plans as much as Colin Simmons."
Simmons Could Continue to Dominate Against Georgia
Before their bye week, the Longhorns knocked off No.9 Vanderbilt by a score of 34-31. The Commodores made things close late in the game with a 21-point fourth quarter but eventually came up short due to Texas' sizeable lead. Simmons may have been a large part of why the SEC matchup didn't go to overtime.
One of the first things Austin reviewed on The Film Guy Network was Simmons' early strip sack fumble recovery early in the first quarter. While it only led to a field goal shortly after, the edge rusher's dominance set the tone for the rest of the game.
Across nine games this season, Simmons has totaled 30 tackles, 8.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2025. The Longhorns are currently tied with Texas A&M for the most sacks in the country with 34.0. While linebackers Anthony Hill Jr., Ethan Burke, and Trey Moore have had their moments getting after opposing quarterbacks, Simmons remains the driving force behind the Texas defensive line.
Taaffe's Return Could Steady the Texas' Defense
Throughout his analysis of the Texas defense, Austin also pointed out some of the negative points of the unit as well. While the Longhorns' edge rushers have been phenomenal thus far, a large portion of the tackling has come from defensive backs like Jelani McDonald, Michael Taaffe, and Jaylon Guilbeau.
Taaffe's return to the secondary should help the Longhorns' linebackers play a little more freely against the Bulldogs this weekend. With the safety back healthy in time for the top 10 matchup, the Texas linebacker corps can focus more on slowing down Georgia's rushing attack.
Beyond just helping the Texas linebackers, Taaffe's presence also elevates an already great Longhorns' secondary. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the Longhorns only two weeks ago, but it's worth noting that a large portion of those yards came in the fourth quarter.
Either way, it will take more than just the return of Taaffe to stop a Georgia Bulldogs team that's had a lot of success in Athens for the past few years.