The Latest SEC Availability Report Is A Sigh of Relief for Texas Longhorns
On Saturday, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, for week 12 of college football.
Currently 7-2, the Longhorns hold a four-game winning streak as they come off a bye week. This rest period appears to have come at just the right time for Texas.
This season, the Longhorns have been no strangers to the injured list. However, they just received some relieving news on the injury front ahead of their top 10 matchup.
For the first time since the start of the season, there is not a single Longhorn listed on the SEC Student-Athlete Availability report.
No Longhorn Is On The Injury Report
Coming off the injury report, the biggest returner proves to be defensive back Michael Taaffe, who has been out since week 8 as he has recovered from thumb surgery after suffering an injury against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Before his injury, Taaffe recorded an interception, a sack, as well as 51 total tackles this season. The fifth year has been labelled, by his teammates, as the true leader in the locker room and on the field. To have him return will not only add another valuable asset to the defensive line but also add positive morale as the Longhorns head into this game.
Also cleared to play was defensive back Jelani McDonald, who many thought might be questionable due to concussion protocol.
McDonald suffered a concussion in week 10 against Vanderbilt; however, the bye week proved to give the junior ample time to recover. This season, he has racked up two interceptions, three passes defended, and 31 solo tackles. Thus, another sigh of relief as the Waco-native, who has been a strong force on the line, returns to the field.
Many players have hit the injury report this season, while some were on the list longer than others, it has been an unfortunate challenge the Longhorns have had to face.
From losing running back Cedric “CJ” Baxter for three weeks, as well as other missing pieces who were absent for periods of time — wide receiver Aaron Butler, defensive back Xavier Filsaime, linebacker Jonathan Cunningham, as well as offensive linemen Connor Stroh and Cole Hutson.
However, with valuable players returning to the field before this pivotal game, the Longhorns will be able to give it their all with a healthy roster as they enter this highly anticipated matchup on the road.
The Longhorns and Bulldogs will face off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 15, in Athens, available to watch on ABC.