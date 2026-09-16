The Arch Manning Stat That Shows How Special Texas' Comeback vs. Ohio State Was

Texas Longhorn fans will talk about their team's 20-point comeback against Ohio State forever. It was a signature win for Steve Sarkisian that propelled Texas into the top spot in the AP poll. It also solidified the confidence and hype around this team.

Since 2003, no team has defeated an AP No. 1 team when trailing by 17+ points. The Longhorns became the first. It was the largest comeback in a top-5 matchup since 1995.

But that wasn't the only notable headline from Saturday's win. It was Arch Manning's resiliency as well.

The Numbers Behind Manning's Turnaround

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning was uncomfortable against Ohio State's defense through the first three quarters. The Buckeyes forced Manning to evade the pocket, and he looked indecisive. Texas' offense couldn't sustain a drive until the fourth quarter.

During the final 12 minutes, the Longhorns finished the game with three straight touchdown drives of 12+ plays, something no other team has done to close out a win over the past 15 years.

Manning completed 13 of his last 18 pass attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also added 26 rushing yards, and Texas was 2-for-2 on fourth down. Manning came through when his team needed him most.

He's building an impressive resume as the Texas quarterback. Manning is undefeated (10-0) as a starter at home, including wins over three top-10 teams (No. 1 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 9 Vanderbilt). He is the only Longhorn quarterback to defeat three top-10 opponents at home.

Saturday's improbable comeback was the win this program needed. Texas has undeniable talent, but many questioned whether the hype was real or fake. One win doesn't solidify anyone's opinion, but it suggests that the Longhorns are capable of being a national championship contender.

Even though Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo weren't heavily involved during the comeback, Manning fed Emmett Mosley V and Emaree Winston. In a game where the Longhorns looked sluggish through three quarters, they still found a way to beat one of the best teams in the country. Those are signs that this team is legitimate.

Texas' mindset feels different. Manning envisioned this exact moment several months ago during the summer.

"We're going to need that man," Manning said. "It's going to be who you're going to be about two minutes left in the game vs. Ohio State. Everyone else in the country is working; what's going to separate us?"

That thought process helped Manning and his team deliver a comeback for the ages. The Longhorns made a statement on Saturday night, and hopefully, it's just the start of a special season.

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