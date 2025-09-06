'He Can Be Better': Steve Sarkisian Honest About Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' offense didn't live up to expectations in the 14-7 season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
When meeting with the media on Monday after the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was open about the offense's struggles, including those of Arch Manning, but added that wide receiver Ryan Wingo wasn't at his best either.
Wingo finished the game with two catches for 35 yards along with one carry for eight yards but against Ohio State, some of the most notable plays involving him were ones that went wrong for Texas.
Ryan Wingo's Season-Opening Performance
"I thought Ryan had flashes where it looked like, 'man, this guy is going to be the player that we know he can be.' I thought there were other moments where I think he can be better," Sarkisian said.
Manning missed Wingo on a short crossing route in the red zone in the fourth quarter on a possession where Texas eventually turned it over on downs. He was also Manning's target on the interception to Jermaine Mathews Jr.
Then on the game's final possession as Texas was looking to tie the game, Manning threw an awkward pass behind a wide-open Wingo on third down, bringing up a decisive fourth down that the Longhorns were unable to convert.
Some might argue that Wingo could have came up with the catch after getting his hand on the ball but the pass from Manning was certainly one of his worst and most critical misses of the day.
Texas Needs to "Take The Offensive Load" Off Ryan Wingo
However, Sarkisian said that it's important to take the offensive load off of Wingo as the season progresses in order to keep him fresh. Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and transfer tight end Jack Endries figure to be the two other top targets for Arch Manning in the coming weeks and months.
"I think he would probably tell you the same thing," Sarkisian said of Wingo. "Some of that is playing the amount of plays that he played the other night or the other day, that was a lot of plays that he played. And so from a conditioning standpoint, we've got to take a little bit off his shoulders as he builds to be in that guy."
" ... He and DeAndre, we already know. But like I said, what an added bonus to have Jack and Parker (Livingstone) make their plays, and then ultimately, when we can get Emmett (Mosley) back going again. So we got plenty enough weapons that way where he doesn't feel like he has to shoulder the burden."
Sarkisian added that some of the blame on Wingo's performance goes to Manning.
"There were opportunities that the ball was thrown to him to make plays," Sarkisian said. "There was other opportunities when maybe he didn't get the best ball thrown his way, and there's other opportunities where maybe the ball didn't get thrown but he's going to be a good weapon for us.
Wingo and the Longhorns will look to bounce back on Saturday against San Jose State at 11 a.m. CT.