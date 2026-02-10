Here's a Closer Look at Texas Longhorns New QB Commit

Recruiting in college football never sleeps, especially for the Texas Longhorns who look to continue their trend of top-10 recruiting classes under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

As they look to continue that for the 2027 cycle, the Longhorns landed their first quarterback of the cycle in Ty Knutson, a talented passer from Smithson Valley High School, who made his commitment to the Forty Acres over the weekend.

A look into his stats will tell you he fits the bill, carrying serious arm talent with an ability to use his legs to extend plays should the opportunity arises, but what else stands out about the newest Longhorn Commit?

Putting Some Air Under It

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Knutson has the pedigree to match his talent. As a three-star quarterback from Spring Branch, Texas, he is a two-time state champion at Smithson Valley, leading his team as the signal-caller in the wins. With arm talent to boast, including a terrific stat line from this past season, he gives a lot to be excited for in the passing game.

Knutson finished with 2,610 passing yards on 298 attempts, with 193 completions, this last season for the Rangers. He finished with a completion percentage of 64.8 percent and an average of 13.5 yards per completion on the season.

The most impressive part of his stat line was his ball security, as he finished with just three interceptions on 29 passing touchdowns. He finished with an interception percentage of one percent, which would have placed him seventh in the country, just behind Jackson Arnold from the Auburn Tigers.

Knutson isn't all arm ability, though, and has shown he can use his legs effectively, especially when needed. While not known for his rushing ability, he had 232 rushing yards and added five touchdowns on the ground as well. Using his legs to extend plays, including navigating the pocket to deliver a strike, and escaping if needed.

More importantly, he has shown his ability to win, guiding Smithson Valley to a 15-1 record and a state championship, finishing as the 18th-ranked team in Texas in the Rivals Composite Rankings. He knows what it takes to win and has shown the mentality to win big games, something the Longhorns love when recruiting quarterbacks at the high school level.

While he still has more time to develop, with his arm strength, ability to will himself when running the ball, and a winning mentality, he already has the essential traits. He will only continue to build on them when he gets to the Forty Acres.

Recommended Articles