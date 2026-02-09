See Where the Texas Longhorns’ 5 Best Transfers Landed This Offseason

The transfer portal has become the pseudo-free agency of college football, as teams begin to turnover more and more each season. All but three SEC schools had at least 20 players leave their program; three added 39 or more players.

With 23 players on their way to new homes, where did the biggest names on the Texas Longhorns’ roster land in the transfer portal?

DeAndre Moore Jr. (Colorado)

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) leads players onto the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

After three seasons in burnt orange, former four-star recruit DeAndre Moore Jr. has found a new home with the Colorado Buffaloes. He is expected to make an immediate impact as a starting wide receiver.

Leading receiver Omarion Miller left for Arizona State, and Moore brings experience as a 15-game starter with nearly 1,000 career offensive snaps. He recorded 77 receptions for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns, scoring seven in 2024.

Moore primarily lines up on the inside as a slot receiver and joins All-American wide receiver Danny Scudero (San José State) in Boulder, Colo., as weapons for young quarterback Julian Lewis. The Buffaloes combined for just 2,434 passing yards, and acquiring a revamped receiving core was atop the offseason to-do list.

Heading into his senior season, Moore has been on a journey during his football career. Before college, he attended three high schools in two different states and committed to Oklahoma and Louisville before flipping to Texas.

Tre Wisner (Florida State)

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs with the ball during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While the season did not go as expected, Tre Wisner is viewed as a quality running back and one of Florida State’s biggest additions this offseason. He was named to the preseason All-SEC team heading into 2025, but his campaign was derailed after a Week 1 injury kept him out until Week 6.

As a sophomore, Wisner ran for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns, adding 44 receptions for 311 yards and a score. He had strong moments as a junior, performing his best in big games: 80 yards against Ohio State, 94 yards against Oklahoma and 155 yards against Texas A&M.

He likely won’t open the 2026 season with the same expectations as in 2025, when he was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, but he should make an immediate impact on the Seminoles’ offense as a senior.

Wisner’s multi-phase impact should pair well with quarterback Ashton Daniels’ dual-threat abilities, and he should form a strong duo with Ousmane Kromah, who ran for 408 yards on 5.7 yards per carry as a freshman.

Texas added its third running backs coach in as many years after moving on from Chad Scott and signing Jabbar Juluke. However, the Longhorns lost most of its backfield depth in the process, with Wisner heading to Tallahassee, Fla. Christian Clark committed to South Carolina, CJ Baxter landed with Kentucky, Jerrick Gibson joined Purdue and Rickey Stewart Jr. left for Stephen F. Austin.

Liona Lefau (Colorado)

Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) celebrates in front of linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. (37) after scoring a safety in the second half against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Over 1,000 total defensive snaps made Liona Lefau one of the most experienced linebackers available in the transfer portal, and he joined Moore in the Centennial State. He brings a steady presence to a defense that has struggled for multiple seasons.

In 2025, the Buffaloes conceded 30.5 points per game, 112th nationally. It was the second time in three seasons under Deion Sanders that Colorado has allowed 30+ points per game, ranking 124th in 2023 (34.8). However, Colorado’s 9–4 season in 2024 boasted a more competent defense that allowed 23.1 points per game.

Lefau looks to help make Colorado’s defense more competent in 2026. The former four-star recruit from Hawaii has 68 career tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. He should be an early contributor after starting the last 23 games for Texas.

Alongside Ezra Christensen, Boo Carter and other transfer additions, Colorado’s defense should improve at all three levels.

Parker Livingstone (Oklahoma)

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Losing a starter in the transfer portal hurts, but watching them leave for a conference rival is more painful. Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone entered the transfer portal to join the Oklahoma Sooners after catching 29 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns as a redshirt freshman.

Livingstone was a four-star recruit out of Lovejoy, Texas, in Collin County and chose Texas over several other large Power Four programs. He started in seven games for the Longhorns in 2025 and was second on the team in snaps out wide, behind only Ryan Wingo.

His departure opens up more opportunities for Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, who is expected to play in the slot, as premier wide receiver Cam Coleman joins Texas and presumably takes over as the No. 1 target-earner.

He will pair up with Oklahoma’s Isaiah Sategna to form a dynamic pass-catching duo for quarterback John Mateer in offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s system. It will be much needed after the Sooners' defense pulled more than the fair share of its weight in 2025 … and will make for an interesting Red River Rivalry in 2026.

Elijah Barnes (Kentucky)

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field before a game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Despite playing just 44 snaps in 2025, Elijah Barnes was one of the top names in the transfer portal this offseason. He was ranked fourth-highest among linebackers by On3 and 11th by 247Sports.

However, this status is more in line with his clout in the Class of 2025 recruiting cycle than his impact on the field. During his first collegiate season, he appeared in four games, preserving his redshirt. His stats included four tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Barnes was a four-star recruit, ranked 68th by 247Sports’ composite rankings and fourth among linebackers. Coming out of Skyline High School in Dallas, he showed athletic traits that made him a desirable off-ball linebacker with track experience and proven production.

He joins Baxter in Lexington, Ky., part of an impressive transfer portal class for the Wildcats. Kentucky was aggressive this offseason, adding Kenny Minchey, Nic Anderson, Lance Heard and several other promising players.