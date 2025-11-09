Here's What Positions the Texas Longhorns Should Attack in the Transfer Portal on Defense
Sitting at 7-2, the Texas Longhorns have their backs against the wall with three games left, vying for a postseason bid.
The Longhorns’ defense has been the heart and soul of Texas’ 2025 squad and essentially the reason the team has been so successful. Unfortunately, whenever a team balls out, the NFL comes calling and raids the roster once April rolls around. The transfer portal wishlist looks completely different for the defense than the offense. The offense is looking for players to enhance the side of the ball, while the defense is looking to maintain the success the unit has seen in recent years.
In today’s day and age of college football, the easiest way to add firepower and fill gaps on a team is through the transfer portal. As the end of the season nears, here are three defensive positions the Longhorns should target in the portal come January:
1. Linebacker
The Longhorns’ linebacker corps has been phenomenal this season between Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore. With both backers making a case for an NFL Draft selection, the Longhorns will need to prepare to fill a hole at the position.
Being Texas, the Longhorns could easily poach some top talent at any position. Given their recent track record with linebackers, the 40 Acres could easily become a top destination for transfer portal guys. Maintaining the Longhorns’ linebacker talent will be crucial for keeping Texas near the top of the SEC.
2. Cornerback
As for the cornerback position, it is once again a matter of reloading a stacked position group. With Malik Muhammad and Josh Thompson presenting as NFL-ready, Texas will need to start looking towards the future at the position.
Bringing in an experienced starter from another program can provide some more veteran leadership at the position, something any cornerback room can benefit from, especially in the SEC.
3. Safety
With safeties Michael Taaffe and Derek Williams Jr. on NFL radars, the Longhorns have a chance at losing both starters. Adding a proven starter at safety will allow for the development of one young starter, instead of having to completely wipe the slate clean and start from scratch.
Taaffe no longer being with the program makes more of an impact than one would expect. Between his leadership on and off the field, his larger-than-life personality and story will be extremely tough to replace. Adding someone with some experience in both facets should prove useful for the Longhorns.