What Offensive Positions Should the Texas Longhorns Attack in the Transfer Portal This Offseason?
The Texas Longhorns’ offense has truly felt like it has been what is holding back this Texas Longhorns team.
The Longorns have been dominant on defense, which has really been the main reason why they are in the position they are today. If Texas wants to solidify itself as a top contender for the National Championship, it will need to address some offensive issues.
In today’s day and age of college football, the easiest way to address issues on a team is through the transfer portal. As the end of the season nears, here are three offensive positions the Longhorns should target in the portal come January:
1. Interior Offensive Line
The interior offensive line has been a weak point for the Longhorns all season and has completely changed the way Texas quarterback Arch Manning’s season was supposed to look in 2025. The young starter has been rushed, causing him to miss throws that should be routine, and has completely changed the outlook of the team.
The team has also struggled to advance the ball in the run game, another direct reflection of the offensive line’s ability.
To be able to make a splash in 2026, the Longhorns should add multiple interior offensive line talents at the top of their transfer portal wish list come January. Those additions will be needed at all three spots as well, with Cole Hutson and DJ Campbell both likely gone at guard, and depth - or perhaps even a new starter - needed at the center spot.
One way or another, at least 3-4 players are needed there.
2. Running Backs
Texas has plenty of talent in the offensive backfield. However, the best ability is availability, something the team's running backs have struggled with this season. Adding a bruiser of a back that is somewhat of an iron man could give this team another consistent option in the ground game.
They could also use another explosive Jaydon Blue/Keilan Robinson-type back in the system.
On top of the injuries, the Longhorns have established themselves a an NFL talent powerhouse at the position, meaning they could lose their feature backs any season. Having another option with experience would never hurt.
3. Offensive Tackle
Just like the interior of the line, the offensive tackles have not performed as expected thus far. Much of that has been a ripple effect of the interior, but both Brandon Baker and Trevor Goosby have had their struggles thus far.
That's not to say that both players shouldn't or won't be starters next season. But depth is needed in a big way heading into 2026, especially if Goosby elects to head to the NFL.
Regardless, adding experience in that depth will be critical.