Hero Kanu Defends Colin Simmons After Texas Longhorns Celebration Controversy

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Hero Kanu is coming to the defense of Colin Simmons following the controversial celebration saga that took place in last week's win over Tennessee in Knoxville.

Though the entire ordeal, which was an obvious mistake made by Simmons, feels entirely overblown at this point, Kanu was still asked about it during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

As one of the standout leaders on the team, Kanu chose to answer the questions head-on with maturity and grace. It's likely the players are tired of hearing about it at this point, but leave it to Kanu to make sure he said the right things while balancing his defense of Simmons in the process.

Hero Kanu on Colin Simmons: "It Was Heat of The Moment"

Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a sack of Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during their game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kanu helped make light of the entire celebration situation -- which also included an unnecessary gesture from Texas running back Raleek Brown in the second half -- while emphasizing it's a learning lesson for everyone involved.

"Oh my goodness, it was just a funny moment," Kanu told Jim Rome. "First of all, like, he got that sack, and I'm running up to him, I'm trying to celebrate with him, and I look over and I'm like, 'Oh, this is gonna be a flag.'"

Kanu made it clear that Simmons' brief lapse in judgement is not the kind of person he is, something Texas fans know all too well after watching him help create Clay's Color Crew, a foundation that supports youth impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"This is absolutely not who he is off the field," Kanu said of Simmons. "It was just in the heat of the moment, making a big-time play in a big-time game. But yeah, we’re working on those new celebrations. ... We understand it as a team. He understands that just the people that he represents, the University of Texas, and we want to be putting our best foot forward. And that's just not who he is and who we are as a team."

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the win over Tennessee that celebrating as a team is much more rewarding. If the Longhorns make some highlight-reel plays in next week's matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas, expect the players to come together instead of trying to stand out individually.

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