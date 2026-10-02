The Texas Defense is Winning Without Having to Rely on One Critical Thing

Will Muschamp assembled a formidable defense and is largely responsible for Texas' 4-0 start. They've allowed the fewest points in the SEC (53) this season, and the Longhorns imposed their will on Tennessee last week.

It's a stark contrast to a struggling Texas offense that's still finding its footing. The Longhorns are in their bye week as the highest-ranked team, but there is much work to be done on offense.

As Texas makes its preparations for Oklahoma, there isn't much concern about the defense. However, there is one statistic that might surprise you.

A Defense Not Dependent on Turnovers

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have an even turnover margin. They've recovered two fumbles and picked off a quarterback three times. While Texas would love to force more turnovers, it's still impressive that the defense is as dominant without relying on creating takeaways.

Typically, teams that rely heavily on turnovers run out of luck. A team that protects the football is going to beat them and the defense becomes less reliable. The Longhorns don't have that issue.

Instead, they focus on getting off the field on third down, and they get after the quarterback. That's how Texas defeated Tennessee last week. The defensive line sacked Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon 10 times. Colin Simmons recorded 5.5 sacks as they overwhelmed Tennessee's offensive line.

The Volunteers were 4-for-16 on third down and were held to 70 rushing yards. That's what makes Muschamp so good. He stops the run on first down and forces offenses into third-and-long situations. Imagine what this defense could look like if they created more takeaways.

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muschamp is maximizing his players' potential. We saw Lance Jackson's best game as a Longhorn last week. He finished with nine quarterback pressures and four quarterback hits. Obviously, the players have to execute, but Muschamp is putting his players in the best position to succeed by disguising coverages and moving guys around the line.

Whether Texas can sustain this level of dominance remains to be seen. They'll face some high-level offenses later in the season, but it's impossible to ignore the amount of growth from this group.

Coming into the year, we raved about the Longhorns' upgraded offense. Steve Sarkisian added quality playmakers through the transfer portal, but we looked in the wrong spot. Texas' identity is dependent on the defense bullying an opposing team into an uncomfortable slugfest.

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