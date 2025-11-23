Texas Longhorns Bench Starting CB
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns made some changes in the secondary ahead of their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Texas cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, who had started all 10 games this season, was benched on Saturday in favor of true freshman Kade Phillips. Playing opposite of Malik Muhammad, Phillips made his first-career start against Arkansas and turned in a solid performance, finishing with four total tackles and two pass breakups.
Meanwhile, Guilbeau had just one tackle and didn't see much action.
Jaylon Guilbeau Struggled vs. Georgia
Guilbeau still provides veteran experience to the Texas defense, but headed into the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M, it appears the Longhorns will lean more heavily on Phillips for the remainder of the season as Texas clings to fading College Football Playoff hopes.
Guilbeau has made impact plays throughout his career at Texas but the coaching staff wanted a change.
In the 35-10 loss to Georgia last week, he was beat by Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas on a 17-yard touchdown pass. This gave Georgia a 7-3 lead, and the Bulldogs never looked back.
The Texas secondary as a whole didn't have a good game against Georgia but Guilbeau certainly had a few noticeable mistakes.
In Guilbeau's four seasons at Texas, he's started 28 games across 43 games while posting 122 total tackles (68 solo), one sack, 10 pass breakups and one interception.
Kade Phillips Praised by Steve Sarkisian
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had some high praise for Phillips while meeting with the media after the game.
Phillips arrived in Austin as a five-star recruit in the 2025 class. He had originally committed to the LSU Tigers before flipping to Texas, a decision that appears to be paying off.
"I really like Kade," Sarkisian said. "You know, he's got a great demeanor about him. Even when it's not perfect, the ability to bounce back. ... He's tough. He tackles well, he's got good length. Shoot, I appreciate him. At the end, they called pass interference, he was trying to pick it, you know. And I don't know if that ball is catchable or not for the for the receiver, but he's trying to make plays."
Given Sarkisian's comments, it's hard to imagine that Phillips won't be starting once again on Friday night at home against the Aggies.
He will certainly have his hands full against dynamic Texas A&M wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, who have been impressive during their first season in College Station.