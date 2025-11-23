Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Bench Starting CB

The Texas Longhorns made some changes to their depth chart on defense against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns made some changes in the secondary ahead of their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, who had started all 10 games this season, was benched on Saturday in favor of true freshman Kade Phillips. Playing opposite of Malik Muhammad, Phillips made his first-career start against Arkansas and turned in a solid performance, finishing with four total tackles and two pass breakups.

Meanwhile, Guilbeau had just one tackle and didn't see much action.

Jaylon Guilbeau Struggled vs. Georgia

Texas Longhorns cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau
Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau celebrates a defensive play in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Guilbeau still provides veteran experience to the Texas defense, but headed into the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M, it appears the Longhorns will lean more heavily on Phillips for the remainder of the season as Texas clings to fading College Football Playoff hopes.

Guilbeau has made impact plays throughout his career at Texas but the coaching staff wanted a change.

In the 35-10 loss to Georgia last week, he was beat by Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas on a 17-yard touchdown pass. This gave Georgia a 7-3 lead, and the Bulldogs never looked back.

The Texas secondary as a whole didn't have a good game against Georgia but Guilbeau certainly had a few noticeable mistakes.

In Guilbeau's four seasons at Texas, he's started 28 games across 43 games while posting 122 total tackles (68 solo), one sack, 10 pass breakups and one interception.

Kade Phillips Praised by Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian waits to lead his team onto the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had some high praise for Phillips while meeting with the media after the game.

Phillips arrived in Austin as a five-star recruit in the 2025 class. He had originally committed to the LSU Tigers before flipping to Texas, a decision that appears to be paying off.

"I really like Kade," Sarkisian said. "You know, he's got a great demeanor about him. Even when it's not perfect, the ability to bounce back. ... He's tough. He tackles well, he's got good length. Shoot, I appreciate him. At the end, they called pass interference, he was trying to pick it, you know. And I don't know if that ball is catchable or not for the for the receiver, but he's trying to make plays."

Given Sarkisian's comments, it's hard to imagine that Phillips won't be starting once again on Friday night at home against the Aggies.

He will certainly have his hands full against dynamic Texas A&M wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, who have been impressive during their first season in College Station.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football