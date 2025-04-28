Former Texas QB Quinn Ewers Gets Emotional During NFL Draft Call
Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers sat patiently by the phone from his home as he watched his fellow teammates take the stage in Green Bay for the annual NFL Draft. Nearly six rounds and 12 quarterbacks later, Ewers still had yet to be picked up.
Until the Miami Dolphins called.
Ewers was made the No. 231 overall selection in the seventh round of the Draft and was the final Longhorn to hear their name in the three-day span.
Following the announcement, Texas posted a heartfelt video to social media platform 'X' revealing the emotional moment when Ewers got the news that he was headed to Miami.
Take a look:
Longhorn fans celebrated Ewers' selection, but were also surprised at how late he was picked, seeing as he lifted Texas from a 5-7 season in 2021 to a national contender in just three seasons.
Last year, Ewers led the Longhorns to both their second consecutive 12-2 record and College Football Playoff Semifinals appearance. He threw for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and even ran into the end zone for two scores while dealing with an oblique strain for a majority of the season.
Ewers leaves the Forty Acres with 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, and a 27-9 record. His combined record between the 2023-2024 seasons is the best for a Texas starting quarterback since Colt McCoy during 2008-2009, and his 26-game passing touchdown streak is currently the longest in the FBS.
Despite his historic run, quarterbacks such as Graham Mertz from Florida were chosen ahead of Ewers in the sixth round of the Draft. Mertz played only five games with the Gators in 2024 before tearing his ACL in a season-ending injury, while Ewers sat out two games due to injury.
Regardless of the situation, Ewers looks to make a promising apprentice to Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and has already been named a favorite by NFL star Dez Bryant. The Dolphins finished at an 8-9 record and second in the AFC East last year.
"He came in when we were building this thing, made an immediate impact, and his leadership was critical to the growth and success of our program over the last three years," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He’s tremendous player, even better person, and a great teammate. Miami got an outstanding quarterback who will be a great addition to their team.”