How One Year at Texas Reshaped This Former Longhorn’s NFL Hopes

Texas’ NFL Pro Day is officially upon us.

Scouts from all 32 NFL Franchises traveled to Austin to watch former Texas Longhorns impress in drills in one of their final opportunities to make an impression ahead of the NFL draft.

And one of those players just so happens to be backup quarterback Matt Caldwell.

How Caldwell believes Pro Day will elevate his draft stock

Texas Longhorns quarterback Matthew Caldwell throws a pass during the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

At Texas’ pro day, most quarterbacks rely on game film to make their case to NFL scouts.

For Caldwell, it’s a little different.

After a college career that took him from the FCS level to Troy and eventually to Texas, Caldwell entered pro day with limited in-game opportunities. Yet, he carries a belief that his preparation and development can carry him to the next level.

“That’s what I needed today is a pro day to show that I can play even though I hadn’t played many snaps,” Caldwell said. “I can play. I’ve been practicing for a long time. The first thing in the NFL is rookie minicamp, and that’s practice. I’m pretty good at that.”

With just 11 pass attempts during his lone season at Texas, Pro Day marked Caldwell’s best opportunity to showcase his abilities in front of scouts.

And he made the most of it.

Throwing to tight end Jack Endries, wide receiver Rett Anderson and defensive back Michael Taaffe, Caldwell displayed a strong and accurate arm, missing on only a handful of throws. The performance offered a glimpse of what Caldwell could have provided in a larger role.

But even in his limited action during the season, he still delivered.

Caldwell threw a go-ahead touchdown pass in overtime against Mississippi State, stepping in after Arch Manning exited with a concussion. On his only pass attempt of the game, Caldwell checked the play at the line of scrimmage and found Emmett Mosley V for the game-winning score in a 45–38 victory.

Caldwell did not attempt another pass the rest of the season.

Still, he believes his development at Texas and under Steve Sarkisian has prepared him well enough for his moment.

“I’ve been developed more over the last eight months to a year than I have in four years of playing college football,” Caldwell said. “I wouldn’t have this preparation if it wasn’t for making the decision to come to Texas.”

Caldwell’s path has been anything but traditional. After beginning his career at the FCS level and later starting at Troy — where he threw for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns in one season — he arrived at Texas knowing opportunities on the field would be limited.

But for Caldwell, the chance to develop in a high-level system outweighed the lack of playing time.

“As a guy who’s played nothing but FCS ball until I went to Troy, and then the opportunity to play at a power 4 school, especially like Texas — I’m not going to pass that up,” Caldwell said.

Now, all that’s left is hoping it will translate to the next level.

“You can only hope you go to the right situation that wants you,” Caldwell said. “I’ll make the most of whatever opportunity is given to me.”