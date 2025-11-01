How Texas Longhorns Stifled Vanderbilt's High-Powered Rushing Attack
After surviving in a dramatic comeback victory a week ago, the Texas Longhorns once again put another win in the victory column, with a statement performance, defeating the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores at home for the first time in over a month, 34-31.
The Longhorns cruised for the majority of the ball game after getting out to a commanding lead with a dominating showing against the Commodores, heading into halftime with a two-touchdown advantage. This continued into the fourth quarter, where Texas held a 34-10 lead entering the final stage of the game.
However, Texas was on the other side of a roaring fourth-quarter comeback as the Commodores' offense woke up after a stumbling start to the game, with 21 unanswered points scored in the fourth quarter and being one close onside kick recovery away from potentially tying the ballgame.
Texas's Front Seven Contains Diego Pavia
For Texas, an emphasis and one of the keys to victory had to be slowing down Vanderbilt on the ground, as the Commodores entered the game with one of the top rushing attacks in the SEC, totaling 1,627 yards on 262 attempts while averaging over six yards a carry and 24 combined touchdowns on the ground.
However, against the Longhorns, the Commodores' ground game was firmly held in check as Vanderbilt ended the matchup with 58 yards rushing on 24 attempts for a poor 2.4 yards per carry.
Steve Sarkisian was complimentary of his defense's performance against the Commodores; however, he does recognize the struggles the unit had coming down the stretch that allowed Vanderbilt to make the game a lot more interesting.
"Defensively, we played well; you get six sacks, a turnover, and 10 tackles for loss," Sarkisian said. "Just a little unfortunate that we gave up a couple of those plays late. We'll get some of that fixed, and we'll get some guys back healthy."
The biggest piece to Vanderbilt's ground game is their quarterback, Diego Pavia, who, through eight games, recorded 458 yards on 85 attempts and five rushing touchdowns as the Commodores' leading rusher.
But against Texas, Paiva was stifled, finishing the game with 43 rushing yards on 14 carries for an average yards per carry of just a bit over three and a touchdown, where the quarterback gained 25 of his 43 yards on the day.
Leading the change was starting edge rusher Colin Simmons, who finished the game with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack fumble, which the sophomore recovered himself. Texas also got a big-time performance from the opposite side of the edge, also with edge rusher Ethan Burke finishing the game with three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Also getting in on the action were five other Longhorns defensive players who recorded at least one tackle for loss, and three of whom also recorded a sack.